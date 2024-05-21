Imarticus the only approved provider for 4 global accounting certifications

New Delhi (India), May 20: Imarticus Learning, the industry's leading professional education institute for new-age leaders, is now the first and only approved preparation partner for world’s top four global accounting & finance certifications.

1) CFA Institute Approved Preparation Provider

2) US CMA Approved Course Provider

3) ACCA Approved Learning Partner

4) AICPA Approved Channel Partner

The finance and accounting industry in India is poised for significant growth, underpinned by robust statistical forecasts and the increasing integration of technology. The increasing demand for professionals with certifications is expected given the country’s economic achievements, the expansion of its business ecosystem, and the surge in the need for expert financial services The India Accounting and Finance Professional Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period on account of its rapid development and people’s rising awareness regarding the role of accounting.

This distinctive recognition aligns Imarticus Learning closely with international standards, ensuring that its offerings are not only academically rigorous but also highly relevant to the industry's needs. With a unique level of trust and recognition from the global governing bodies, Imarticus Learning is now positioned at the forefront of financial education.

Mr. Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning, added, “At Imarticus Learning, we're not just teaching finance; we're redefining its future in India. Being recognised as an approved certification preparation partner for all four prestigious global accounting certifications is a milestone that reflects our commitment to excellence. This partnership allows us to blend international standards with our unique insights, offering our students an unmatched educational experience.”

Imarticus Learning’s CFA Programme stands out for its unique combination of live online classes and round-the-clock personalised support, ensuring each student's success. The success of candidates is supported by Kaplan Schweser's renowned CFA preparation study materials. The programme's Dual Teacher Model offers unparalleled expert guidance. Imarticus Learning also adds value with its Pass Protection or Money Back Guarantee, as well as post-CFA Level 1 career support such as mentorship, resume enhancement, and mock interviews, preparing aspirants to excel in the finance industry. This comprehensive approach not only prepares students for the CFA exams but also equips them with the tools needed for a thriving career, making it a crucial choice for ambitious finance professionals.

The CPA programme, globally recognised in over 130+ countries, this 12-18 months programme at Imarticus Learning draws on Surgent's cutting-edge study material, with an impressive 92% pass rate, and CAPSIM's immersive in-class simulations that empower learners through practical experience. The programme's dual teacher model, live online classes, and 24-hour personalised support ensure that every learner's needs are met, creating a supportive environment for success. Imarticus Learning stands firm on its promise, offering Pass Protection or a Money Back Guarantee, as well as a free placement bootcamp, propelling students not only to certification but also to career excellence and innovation in the finance sector.

The CMA programme unlocks a global network of 140,000 CMA members in 170+ countries and 300+ chapters, and sets the gold standard for finance and investment. Imarticus Learning’s CMA Programme is powered by Surgent's cutting-edge study material, which has a remarkable 95% pass rate, the programme provides live online classes and round-the-clock support, ensuring every student's success. The CMA Programme promises academic excellence while also bridging the gap to the professional world along with Pass Protection or Money Back Guarantee. Learners are guaranteed interviews with Fortune 500 companies and receive a comprehensive suite of career services such as a pre-placement boot camp, resume development, and interview preparation, making it an unrivalled investment in your future.

The ACCA UK, globally recognised in over 196 countries with a robust community of 800,000+ members, affiliates, and aspirants. Imarticus Learning also boasted a record-breaking 73% passing rate which demonstrates the programme's unparalleled effectiveness and success. Enhanced by Kaplan's comprehensive study materials, the programme promises a 100% placement guarantee after completing the first two levels of ACCA or a money-back guarantee along with a pre-placement boot camp and the option to retake sessions at no additional cost until success is achieved. This commitment is supported by 7600+ top ACCA-approved employers, ensuring that students not only gain premier financial education but also secure their future in the finance industry.

Imarticus Learning is poised to transform financial education, setting new standards for excellence and innovation. Imarticus Learning, as an approved certification preparation partner for world’s top 4 globally recognised accounting and finance programmes, is at the forefront of an educational transformation, providing students with the skills and forward-thinking learning environment ensuring learners are well-prepared to shape the future of finance.

About Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is a leading Edtech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 10,00,000 careers within a decade through leading-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill existing and future workers to fulfil various industries' current and upcoming job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector.

Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology, including immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, soft skills training, etc. It offers courses that prepare learners for successful careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.

