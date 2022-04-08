IMI Hosts Inauguration Ceremony Of Full Mission Engine Room Simulator

International Maritime Institute or IMI, hosted the inauguration ceremony for its Full Mission and Desktop Based Engine Room Simulator for RT Flex, OR ME Engine, and LNG Bunkering on 22nd March, Tuesday under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostsav’ celebration. To develop professionalism and competencies of MEO class 1, MEO class 2, MEO class 4, and marine engineering cadets. By using simulator technology.

While Shri Prabhat Jha, CEO and Group Managing Director of MSC Shipmanagement Limited, Cyprus attended the event as the Guest Of Honour, Shri Amitabh Kumar, Director Of General Shipping, IRS attended the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Many shipping fraternity members such as Captain Mahendra Pal Singh, Managing Director, MSC, and senior superintendents like Captain Rajendra Poswal, SIC MM, Noida; Captain Indresh Kharbanda, General Manager, Executive Shipping; Captain Virendra Yadav (Deputy General Manager, MMSI, are a few members of all others who graced the event in high spirits.

Captain Bhasin and Shri Prabhat Jha went ahead to visit the new IMI Campus located in Sonpeda, over 25kms away from the location of the main campus. The hostel construction process, GP rating administration block, CMCC course, Advance Fire Fighting, and PSCRB nearing its completion impressed both of them.

The flagging off of this occasion began on the arrival of Shri Prabhat Jha. He received a warm welcome from the Head of the Institute, Captain Saurabh Varshney as well as others present in the spectacle. Following this, Shri Prabhat Jha addressed MSC’s Deck and Engine Cadets, took a tour of the institution, admired IMI’s infrastructure, and praised working machinery models used on numerous onboard ships that have been constructed by the cadets.

On the Chief Guest, Shri Amitabh Kumar’s much-anticipated arrival, the audience greeted him with a standing ovation, a march past, and a salute by each of four platoons as well as a guard of honor by the IMI cadets.

Captain Varshney mentioned in the welcome address that the Full Mission Engine Room Simulator is desktop-based and is equipped with the latest RT Flex Electronics Engine, ME Electronic Engine, MEGI Electronic Engine that comes with LNG Bunkering. The engine room simulator will also come equipped with advanced features like Exhaust Gas Scrubber and Ballast Water.

The event formed an integral part of Azadi Ka Mahotsav Celebrations, a Government of India initiative, to commemorate as well as celebrate 75 years of independence. The event also celebrated the 30th anniversary year of IMI at the same time.

Shri Prabhat Jha expressed the delight and pleasure he felt on visiting IMI, meeting the cadets, and learning about the overall institutional progress. He also wished the very best to IMI’s future endeavors, especially for the simulator room, and left everyone cheering.

Captain Ashok Kohli, the Chairman of International Maritime Institute, also presented Shri Amitabh Kumar and Shri Prabhat Jha with a memento. Then, they all proceeded to the Engine Simulator Room, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the lighting of the lamp. The evening finally concluded with high tea being served to all the honourable guests.

