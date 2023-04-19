imoo, 1st Phone For Kids Gets Great Response from Indian Parents

Introducing the imoo Watch Phone, 1st phone for kids - the perfect solution for parents who want to stay connected with their kids!



As a parent, you know how important it is to keep track of your children, especially when they are away from home. That is where the imoo Watch Phone comes in - the first phone for kids designed specifically for kids between the ages of 4-14. With its innovative features, this watch phone is a must-have for any parent who wants to stay always connected with their children.



We spoke with one of our customers Shobha who is a working mom from Jaipur with an 8-year-old daughter. As a working parent, she used to be always worried about her daughter whenever she was at work or she is away from her. There was no way for her to stay connected with her daughter. She didn’t want to give her daughter a smartphone as she believed that a smartphone is not the right gadget for an 8-year-old. There are so many unwanted things on the internet which are not appropriate for a child of her daughter’s age. She prefers to give her daughter a device like the imoo Watch Phone, which is like a phone for kids with no internet access.



This is when she discovered the imoo Watch Phone for her daughter. She is using the imoo Watch Phone for the past 1 month. We approached her to get feedback on the product as a customer and as a parent. This is what she had to say.



"As a parent, the imoo Watch Phone has made it easier for me to stay connected with my daughter. Since the watch is SIM-enabled, she can give me a call from anywhere at any given point of time. For instance, now I send her out to the nearby stores alone and stay connected with her with the imoo Watch Phone. This allows her to do basic daily tasks on her own and boosts her confidence. Its live location tracking feature is a real lifesaver. Now I can let my daughter go outside without worrying about her whereabouts and can track her location whenever I want from my phone. In my opinion, imoo Watch Phone should be a must-buy for all parents."



"The most important feature which I like in the product is that it provides full parental control through the imoo application. It allows me to monitor the unwanted calls, organizing her daily schedule. Class mode feature is great which allows me to convert the watch into a normal watch while she is in her class. The product quality is great and it gives you your money worth. The product is water-resistant which allows my daughter to take pictures while she goes to her swimming classes. The SOS function is also one of the main features of the watch. By drawing a simple letter C on the screen, the watch connects a call to my mobile phone."



"At last, I will recommend it to my friends and family, especially to those where both the parents are working. A trendy and stylish product for my daughter which she likes to flaunt in front of her friends, and at the same time, it makes my life easier with features like anytime connectivity and location tracking, etc."



The imoo Watch Phone is available in 2 variants Z1 and Z6, allowing children to express their individuality and style. The watch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and can be easily set up and managed using the imoo app.



In conclusion, the imoo Watch Phone is a game-changer for parents who want to stay connected with their children. With features like video and voice calling, live location tracking, SOS and more, it's the perfect solution for busy parents. So, if you are looking for a way to stay connected with your kids, try the imoo Watch Phone today!