imoo 1st Phone For Kids Opens its First Offline Store in Bengaluru's Mantri Mall

imoo, the world's best-selling kids phone brand, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first store in Mantri Mall, Bengaluru. This momentous occasion marks a significant step forward for imoo as it expands its presence and introduces an unparalleled offline shopping experience for parents and children.

Located at the upper ground floor of Mantri Mall, the new imoo store is easily accessible for all visitors. The company is excited to provide an exclusive offer for the first few buyers from 16th July to 31st July, making it the perfect opportunity for parents and kids to explore the world of imoo products with exciting discounts and promotions.

With a commitment to providing high-quality products for kids, imoo has gained global recognition and trust. Its devices are certified by renowned global agencies like TUV German, ensuring that they meet stringent safety and quality standards.

imoo is dedicated to establishing more stores across India, allowing parents and children to experience the exceptional range of imoo products firsthand. The brand currently offers two popular kids watch phones, Z1 and Z6. Both devices are equipped with 4G SIM card capability, enabling HD video and voice calls. They come with a host of features that are beneficial for parents and children alike.

"We are delighted to open our first store in Mantri Mall, Bengaluru," said a spokesperson from imoo. “As the world's best-selling kids phone brand, we recognize the importance of providing an offline retail environment where families can engage with our products directly. This store opening is just the beginning of imoo's commitment to offering a remarkable shopping experience for parents and children across India.”

The imoo store in Mantri Mall showcases the renowned imoo Kids Phone, a flagship product that has gained global recognition for its outstanding features designed specifically for children. With an emphasis on safety, communication capabilities, and a sleek, kid-friendly design, the imoo 1st Phone has become a trusted choice for parents worldwide.

To celebrate the grand opening, imoo has offered exclusive in-store promotions and exciting offers for customers. Visitors have avail special discounts for themselves, bundled packages, and personalized product consultations, ensuring they find the ideal imoo device tailored to their specific needs.

imoo's commitment to revolutionizing the way children interact with technology is evident through its user-friendly interface, robust parental controls, and a wide range of safety features. With imoo devices, children can communicate and stay connected in a secure and controlled environment, providing parents with peace of mind.

"We understand the paramount importance of children's safety and parents' concerns regarding technology," said the spokesperson. “As the world's best-selling kids phone brand, imoo remains steadfast in our dedication to creating products that address these concerns while fostering a balanced and healthy relationship with technology. Our store in Mantri Mall will serve as a hub for parents to witness firsthand how imoo devices can enhance their child's life.”

The imoo store in Mantri Mall is now open, inviting parents and children to embark on an immersive journey into the world of innovative technology designed with their child in mind. Customers can experience the future of smart devices for kids at the imoo store today.

About imoo:

imoo is the world's best-selling kids phone brand, offering a range of innovative technology solutions that prioritize children's safety and overall well-being. With an expanding line of devices, imoo empowers children to communicate and stay connected in a secure and controlled environment. All imoo products are certified by global agencies like TUV German, ensuring the highest quality and safety standards.Visit with your kids to experience imoo 1st Phone for Kids

K/U/G-10, Mantri Mall, Upper Grounf Floor, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560003

For more information visit our official online store athttps://imoostore.in or check out imoo, 1st Phone For Kids on https://amazon.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.