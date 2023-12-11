Impact Guru Foundation and STCI Finance Ltd Launch Care on Wheels (C.O.W) Program in Mumbai

Mumbai, December 11, 2023 – Impact Guru Foundation, an organization that aims to facilitate access to affordable healthcare, has launched its flagship program, Care on Wheels (C.O.W), in Mumbai.

With the generous support of STCI Finance Ltd under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the C.O.W program aims to deliver essential healthcare services to the doorsteps of communities in need, transcending barriers of accessibility and affordability. The launch event occurred at Kamgar Kalyan Mandal in Chinchpokli East, symbolizing the commitment to reaching the heart of communities.

The Care on Wheels program is structured to provide primary healthcare, both preventive and curative, to underserved areas, including rural, tribal, slums, and urban regions. The mobile units enable healthcare services to reach the most remote and needy areas, overcoming the challenges of inaccessibility and non-availability.

The key objectives of the Care on Wheels (C.O.W) program are centered around ensuring comprehensive healthcare accessibility to underserved communities. It also aims to enhance awareness within these communities.

Sundeep Talwar, CEO of Impact Guru Foundation, said, “We are thrilled to launch the Care on Wheels program in Mumbai along with STCI Finance Limited, bringing healthcare services to the doorsteps of those who need it the most. This initiative aligns with our mission to create a positive impact on society and improve the overall well-being of communities.”

Mr. V Narayanamurthy, MD & CEO of STCI Finance Ltd, commented, “STCI Finance Ltd, is proud to support the Care on Wheels program that will provide last mile healthcare connectivity at the doorstep of the underserved communities. This initiative resonates with our commitment to contribute to community welfare and healthcare accessibility to those in need of medical assistance and thus make a meaningful difference in the lives of the underserved people.”

The launch event saw the presence of Vikas Kaul, Co-Founder, and CPO of ImpactGuru.com, Mr. V Narayanamurthy, MD & CEO of STCI Finance Limited, Ms. Suparna Sharma, Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer and Executives/Staff of STCI Finance Limited, highlighting the collaborative effort and commitment of both organizations towards this transformative healthcare initiative.

Vikas Kaul, who is also a trustee with Impact Guru Foundation said, “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to STCI Finance Ltd for steering the way in bringing about healthcare transformation through the Care on Wheels program. Together, we can drive change and empower communities for a healthier, brighter tomorrow.”

About Impact Guru Foundation

Headquartered in Delhi, Impact Guru Foundation (IGF) was established in 2014 with the mission to “provide access to quality and equitable healthcare for the deprived by building efficacies to impact 5 million lives by 2030”. The main aim is to put forward a platform where each individual can easily avail of preventative, curative, and critical care. Since, its inception IGF has executed projects impacting 450,000+ lives on pan India level. IGF has been recognized and awarded by various industry bodies. #HappyBharatHealthyBharat https://www.impactgurufoundation.org/

About STCI Finance Ltd

STCI Finance Limited, a Systemically Important- Non Deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-SI) / Middle layer NBFC (NBFC-ML), has been undertaking lending and financing activities since year 2008. The Company is a diversified mid-market NBFC that provides customized financial solutions to a wide spectrum of customers ranging from Corporate, firms and High Net worth individuals through its loan products offerings of Loan against securities, Corporate Loan-Real Estate and Corporate Loan- Non- Real Estate. The Company operates from its corporate office in Mumbai and representative offices in Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

STCI Finance Limited has a qualified and experienced management team headed by Mr. V. Narayanamurthy, Managing Director and CEO, who has more than 33 years of experience in the Banking and Financial sector. The Company benefits from the strength of its shareholding majorly comprising of Public Sector Banks as well as from its diversified and professional Board of Directors.

