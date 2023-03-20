Impetus Among India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies, a leading cloud and data engineering company, has been recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All. This prestigious award is a testament to Impetus' commitment to creating a workplace culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and growth.



The India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All survey is India's most comprehensive workplace survey, covering more than 800 organizations across the country. The survey evaluates companies on various parameters, including leadership, culture, people practices, and innovation.



"We are honored to be recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All," said Sanjeev Agrawal, CFO and CHRO of Impetus Technologies. "Our commitment to fostering a workplace culture that promotes creativity, collaboration, and innovation is reflected in this recognition. We strongly believe that our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are dedicated to providing them with a work environment that enables them to perform at their best.



At Impetus, innovation is at the core. Employees are encouraged to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to complex problems. Innovation is not just about technology, but also about people and processes. That's why Impetus invests heavily in its people, providing them with the training, tools, and resources needed to succeed.”

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.



Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve the analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling Fortune 100 companies to drive unmatched innovation and growth.



The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India and Canada.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.