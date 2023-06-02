Impetus Celebrates Founder and Executive Chairman, Praveen Kankariya’s Win at the Indore Gaurav Samman 2023

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India – Business Wire India Impetus Technologies, a leading digital engineering company focused on delivering leading-edge Big Data and cloud solutions to large enterprises worldwide, proudly announces the remarkable achievement of its Founder and Executive Chairman, Mr. Praveen Kankariya, who has been honored with the prestigious Indore Gaurav Samman 2023 in the category of Information Technology.



The Indore Gaurav Samman award was presented by the Honorable Chief Minister, Mr. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries. The state government recognizes individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to the development and progress of the city. This award is a testament to Mr. Kankariya's relentless dedication, visionary leadership, and exceptional work in the Information Technology sector.



Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Kankariya said, "I'm immensely grateful for this remarkable recognition bestowed upon Impetus, and it fills us with great pride to receive the prestigious Indore Gaurav Samman award. With this recognition as a driving force, Impetus remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions, pushing boundaries, and making a meaningful difference. We take great pride in being an integral part of the dynamic Indore community, where the emphasis on maintaining a clean and green environment has driven us to wholeheartedly pursue our goals.”



The entire team at Impetus joins in celebrating Mr. Kankariya's outstanding achievement. This recognition serves as motivation to further drive excellence, inspire innovation, and continue making a positive impact not only in Indore but also on a global scale.

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.



Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering leading-edge Big Data and cloud solutions to help large enterprises worldwide achieve their transformation goals. We solve the analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling Fortune 100 companies to drive unmatched innovation and growth.



The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India, Australia, the UK, and Canada.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.