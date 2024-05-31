 Impetus Celebrates Kids' Day 2024 with Record Participation - Hindustan Times
Impetus Celebrates Kids' Day 2024 with Record Participation

Published on May 31, 2024 01:11 PM IST

Impetus' Kids' Day 2024 featured games, shows, and more, delighting employees' families.

Impetus Celebrates Kids' Day 2024
ByHT Brand Studio

Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Impetus is delighted to announce that Kids' Day 2024 that was held in offices across India was a success. The office premises were abuzz with excitement as young champions turned up in record numbers, participating wholeheartedly in a variety of engaging activities and events.

The day was filled with fun and entertainment, including games, movies, arts and crafts, a magic show, a fashion show, and a talent hunt. The children enjoyed every moment to the fullest, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Every year, Kids' Day is celebrated to keep our employees' families engaged with the organization. Our people are our greatest asset, and we aim to merge our world with theirs, fostering synergy and harmony.

Impetus extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to making Kids' Day 2024 a memorable event. Special gratitude goes to the employees, volunteers, and organizers for their dedication and hard work in ensuring the day was a fantastic experience for all.

About Impetus

Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve analytics, AI, and cloud puzzles, enabling businesses to drive unmatched innovation and growth.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India and Canada.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

