Impetus Continues its Legacy as a Great Place to Work with 9th Consecutive Certification

Published on Mar 07, 2024 07:34 PM IST

Impetus announces its 9th consecutive Certification as a Great Place to Work®, solidifying its reputation as an employer of choice.

The Great Place To Work Certification™ is awarded when 70% or more of an organization's employees rate it as a great workplace. Impetus has consistently exceeded this benchmark, showing that Impetus truly is a great company to work for all.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

Having maintained a longstanding partnership with Great Place to Work, Impetus sees this Certification as a testament to its diligent efforts and unwavering dedication to providing an inclusive and constructive workplace. As one of the pioneering companies collaborating with Great Place to Work, Impetus continues to lead the way, inspiring and guiding other organizations in building great places to work for all.

“This Certification is a collective achievement and a source of immense pride for all of us at Impetus. It reflects the hard work, dedication, and commitment of each member of our team. We are not just building a workplace; we are cultivating a culture that promotes excellence, inclusivity, and shared values," said Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO at Impetus.

About Impetus

Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve analytics, AI, and cloud puzzles, enabling businesses to drive unmatched innovation and growth.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India and Canada.

