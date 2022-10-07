Impetus Creates Another Milestone in Employee Tenure at Its South Division

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a leading global software products and services company, celebrated its Long Association Awards in September 2022, honoring around 550 employees across India and US. The ceremonies recognized and felicitated people associated with the Impetus Group between 5 to 25 years.Post pandemic, for the first time, in-person celebrations were held for Bengaluru and Hyderabad employees, where Impetus recognized employees for completing between 5 to 15 years of service. In 2022, these awardees collectively contributed over 3 centuries of service to the organization, reinforcing Impetus as the employer of choice in the Tech industry.Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards, including ‘Asia's Best Employer Brand’, ‘Dream Employer of the year’ for the sixth time, and 'India's 100 best companies to work for' by the Great Place Work Institute for the 8th time, all in 2022.Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior VP Operations & Human Strategic Planning, says, "This is an incredible and rare achievement for an IT organization to have people spend such long and fruitful tenures with one organization, especially when operating in two Indian states with a thriving technology industry, booming startup culture, and lucrative work opportunities.”“These awards celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our people and showcase a strong sense of belonging to the organization and the brand. We are proud of our people who have placed their faith in us, made us who we are today, and continue to lead us into the future,” he added.About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve the analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling Fortune 100 companies to drive unmatched innovation and growth.The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India and Canada.

Media Contact Details

Hema Chockalingam, Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., hema.chockalingam@impetus.com, +91-9810780797; Pragnya Pandey, Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., pragnya.pandey@impetus.com, +91-8800500235

