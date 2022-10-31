Impetus is the Employer of Choice for Women in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a leading global software products and services company, has been recognized as 'One of the 2022 100 Best Companies for Women in India' by Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India.Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its best practices towards gender inclusion and impactful gender diversity initiatives. This award recognizes the organization’s commitment to the cause of gender inclusion. It’s people practices stand differentiated among the country's most prominent and best workplaces. As one of India's Best Companies for Women, Impetus remains committed to its diversity initiatives to drive inclusive growth.On this recognition, Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior VP of Operations & Human Empowerment, added, "This is a great honor for all of us. Emerging as 100 Best amidst such fierce competition is a testimony to our people’s commitment! We want to thank the collective power of our female employees who continue to take our organization from one success to another."About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve the analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling Fortune 100 companies to drive unmatched innovation and growth.The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India and Canada.

