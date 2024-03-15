 Impetus recognized among India’s Best Workplace Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2024 - Hindustan Times
Impetus recognized among India’s Best Workplace Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2024

Published on Mar 15, 2024 06:19 PM IST

This prestigious recognition, in its 2nd edition this year, highlights Impetus' commitment to fostering a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture.

Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
ByHT Brand Studio

Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among - India’s Best Workplaces™ Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2024.

The accolade is based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, showcasing organizations that excel in both equitable people practices and consistency in workplace experience. Impetus, along with other top-performing companies, has been acknowledged for its outstanding achievements in crafting an environment that encourages creativity, collaboration, and excellence.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 75 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2024 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High-Trust Culture. The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2024 can be viewed on our website.

Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO of Impetus, expressed gratitude and pride in the team's collective efforts. “This accolade stands as a tribute to the dedication and efforts of every individual within the Impetus community. We’re dedicated to fostering an atmosphere that cultivates innovation and champions high performance.”

About Impetus
Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve analytics, AI, and cloud puzzles, enabling businesses to drive unmatched innovation and growth.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India and Canada.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
