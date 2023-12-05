Impetus Recognized Among Top 50 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023 by Great Place to Work® Institute

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a renowned cloud, and data engineering organization, proudly announces its 9th consecutive win in the prestigious Top 50 India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023, as ranked by the renowned Great Place to Work® Institute. This win reinforces its commitment to cultivating a forward-thinking and innovative workplace culture.



The Great Place to Work® Institute, meticulously evaluated organizations through a rigorous methodology. This recognition underscores Impetus's dedication to outstanding people practices tailored to its valued employees.



Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO of Impetus Technologies, expressed gratitude and congratulations to every member of the Impetus family, emphasizing their integral role in achieving this coveted recognition. "Your unwavering dedication and hard work have played a pivotal role in making Impetus a high-trust and high-performance workplace," stated Sanjeev.



Impetus has consistently prioritized creating a workplace culture that thrives on trust and performance. This recognition reflects the company's ongoing efforts to foster an environment where employees feel valued and supported in their professional growth.



In the course of this extraordinary year, our organization has garnered a series of esteemed accolades from the renowned benchmarking organization this year alone, Great Place to Work®, which include India's Best Workplaces™ for Women, Top 100 India's Best Companies To Work For and India's Best Workplaces™ Building a Culture of Innovation by All. These awards collectively affirm our unwavering commitment to creating a great place to work for all members of our organization.



About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.



Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling businesses to drive unmatched innovation and growth.



The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India and Canada.