Impetus Takes a Unique Approach to Celebrating International Women’s Day

Impetus, a leading cloud and data engineering company, celebrated International Women's Day with great enthusiasm and fervor. The celebrations were held across all Impetus locations, including Indore, NCR, Bengaluru amongst others.

In the lead-up to Women's Day, Impetus showcased its women-specific policies through informative content, curated emails, and a grand event held recently, across multiple locations. The events were designed to empower women and provide them with opportunities to network, learn, and develop professionally.

Impetus women convened to discuss their experiences of being a woman in today's world and how Impetus creates a supportive environment that enables them to grow, learn, develop, and feel empowered.

In addition, Impetus' senior leadership team sent out a mail appreciating the contributions of women to the success of the company. The mail acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the women in the organization and reiterated the company's commitment to gender diversity and equality.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Agrawal, CFO and CHRO, said, “We are proud to celebrate the achievements of women and their contribution to our success. At Impetus, we are committed to creating a culture of diversity and inclusivity, where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive and succeed. We believe that by empowering women, we can create a better tomorrow for our organization and society.”

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve the analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling Fortune 100 companies to drive unmatched innovation and growth.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India and Canada.

