Impetus Technologies Celebrates 4-Time Consecutive Win as 100 Best Companies for Women in India by Avtar and Seramount

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a renowned cloud, and data engineering organization, has been recognized as 'One of the 2023 100 Best Companies for Women in India' by Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India. This is the 4th consecutive year winning this award.



Impetus has consistently received recognition for its exemplary efforts in promoting gender inclusion and implementing impactful gender diversity initiatives. This award serves as a testament to the organization's dedication to fostering gender inclusion. Its people-centric practices distinguish it among the leading workplaces in the country. As one of the recognized Best Companies for Women in India, Impetus remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing diversity initiatives that contribute to inclusive growth.



Upon receiving this accolade, Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO, expressed, “This is a tremendous honor for our entire team. Earning a place among the top 100 in the face of intense competition speaks volumes about the dedication of our employees. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the collective strength of our female workforce, whose contributions consistently propel our organization to greater heights.”



The "Avtar and Seramount 100 Best Companies for Women in India" is an esteemed recognition program that highlights and celebrates the organizations in India that excel in creating inclusive and supportive workplaces for women. These companies are acknowledged for their commitment to gender diversity and inclusion, as well as their efforts in promoting women's career advancement and development within their ranks.

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling businesses to drive unmatched innovation and growth.



The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India and Canada.

