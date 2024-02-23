 Impetus Technologies Celebrates Remarkable Achievement, Secures 7th Position in Dream Companies to Work for 2024 - Hindustan Times
Impetus Technologies Celebrates Remarkable Achievement, Secures 7th Position in Dream Companies to Work for 2024

Impetus Technologies Celebrates Remarkable Achievement, Secures 7th Position in Dream Companies to Work for 2024

Published on Feb 23, 2024 07:16 PM IST

This acknowledgment stands as evidence of the contributions and commitment demonstrated by the people of Impetus

ByHT Brand Studio

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies announces its 7th ranking in the prestigious Dream Companies to Work For 2024 list, by World HRD Congress. This acknowledgment stands as evidence of the contributions and commitment demonstrated by the people of Impetus.

The Dream Companies to Work For 2024 ranking highlights Impetus as an outstanding workplace, where the collective hard work of its employees has consistently propelled the company to new heights.

In a time when organizations are investing in enhancing the employee experience, Impetus has demonstrated unparalleled dedication, going above and beyond to create a work environment characterized by trust and excellence.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the 7th Dream Company to Work For in 2024. This achievement is a reflection of the collaborative spirit, innovation, and dedication of our incredible team,” said, Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO at Impetus Technologies.

The acknowledgment underscores Impetus' commitment to fostering a workplace where collaboration, innovation, and inspiration thrive. The company attributes its success to the hard work, resilience, and shared values of its employees.

“Thank you, everyone, for your dedication, hard work, and commitment. Together, we will continue to build on our success and create an environment where everyone can thrive,” added Sanjeev.

About Impetus Technologies

Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve analytics, AI, and cloud puzzles, enabling businesses to drive unmatched innovation and growth.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India and Canada.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.






