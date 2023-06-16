Impetus Technologies’ Founder & Executive Chairman Praveen Kankariya Recognised Among India's Most Trusted Leader 20

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies, a leading digital engineering company focused on delivering leading-edge Big Data and cloud solutions to large enterprises worldwide, is thrilled to announce that its founder and executive chairman, Mr. Praveen Kankariya has been recognized as India’s Most Trusted Leader by Great Place To Work® India.



This year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, Great Place To Work recognizes the Top 28 India’s Most Trusted Leaders who create a culture of trust through their inspiring leadership styles.



“I’d like to express my deepest gratitude for the honor bestowed upon me as India's Most Trusted Leader for 2023 by Great Place To Work. This recognition ideally belongs to all the employees of Impetus who have painstakingly created a culture of trust, collaboration, and innovation, which has laid the foundation for our success. All my colleagues and I stand humbled with this validation of our positive culture of trust, empathy and high performance,” said Praveen.



“Heartiest congratulations on being recognized as India's Most Trusted Leader for the year 2023. This prestigious achievement is a testament to your exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence,” - Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work India.



In India, the Institute partners with more than 1800 organizations annually, across over 20+ industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of leading CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All.



About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.



Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering leading-edge Big Data and cloud solutions to help large enterprises worldwide achieve their transformation goals. We solve the analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling Fortune 100 companies to drive unmatched innovation and growth.



The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India, Australia, the UK, and Canada.