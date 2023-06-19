Impetus Technologies Is Honored by Great Place to Work India Among India's Best Companies to Work For

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among - India among India's Best Companies To Work For™!Impetus Technologies, a leading digital engineering company focused on delivering leading-edge Big Data and cloud solutions to large enterprises worldwide, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of India's Best Companies To Work For by Great Place To Work India. This recognition marks the organization’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its dedication to creating a conducive and inclusive work environment.Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue.Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide."We are thrilled and immensely proud to be recognized as one of India's Best Companies To Work For by Great Place To Work India," said Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO and CFO at Impetus Technologies. "This achievement reflects our strong focus on building trust, fueling high performance and creating an inclusive and great workplace for all. At Impetus, we firmly believe that our people are our greatest asset, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to providing them with an exceptional workplace experience."In India, the Institute partners with more than 1800+ organizations annually, across over 20+ industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Culture designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of leading CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All™. About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering leading-edge Big Data and cloud solutions to help large enterprises worldwide achieve their transformation goals. We solve the analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling Fortune 100 companies to drive unmatched innovation and growth.The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India, Australia, the UK, and Canada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.