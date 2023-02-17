Impetus Technologies Ranked 4th in Dream Companies to Work for 2023

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies, a leading cloud and data engineering company, is ranked 4th in ‘Dream Companies to Work For 2023’ by the World HRD Congress. This recognition is a testament to Impetus’ commitment to creating a positive and supportive work culture for its employees, and highlights its efforts to foster collaboration, improve employee satisfaction, and a better work experience for everyone.

"We are thrilled with this spectacular ranking from the World HRD Congress," said Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior VP of Human Empowerment & Operations of Impetus Technologies. "At Impetus, we believe that our employees are the cornerstone of our success, and we are committed to creating a work environment that supports their growth and well-being. We're proud to have a workplace culture that values our employees and supports their growth and well-being. We believe this culture is a key factor in our success, and we are honored to receive this recognition from the World HRD Congress. This award is a tribute to our team's hard work and dedication."

The World HRD Congress is a leading organization that recognizes companies for their efforts to create a positive work environment and support the growth and development of their employees. Impetus was selected for this recognition based on a comprehensive evaluation process that considered a range of factors, including employee satisfaction, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development.

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve the analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling Fortune 100 companies to drive unmatched innovation and growth.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India and Canada.

