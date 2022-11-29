Impetus Technologies Recognized as One of the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among Top 50- India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2022!



Impetus has been recognized among the top organizations in the country, which particularly excels both on people practices that have been crafted for its employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture. This recognition acknowledges Impetus as one of the leaders in forward-thinking and innovative workplace cultures.



As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.



In its 8th edition this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the Top 100 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.



On this recognition, Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior VP Human Empowerment & Operations, says, “As one of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022, we always put our people first, set new standards in delivering customer excellence, and inspire organizations to become a great workplace. Our people practices and innovative policies stand differentiated among the country’s most prominent and the best workplaces.”



“The recognition from Great Place To Work is a testament to the culture of trust we have built together and proof of the difference our people make every day at work. This win also reaffirms our people’s commitment to excellence, and we owe it all to them for their unrelenting efforts. The organization stands for its people-first approach, diversity and inclusion practices and policies, fast-paced learning & growth framework, and world-class software products, services, and solutions. We want to thank Great Place To Work India for this honor and for believing in what we’re doing here at Impetus,” he added.



Impetus has been recognized year-on-year for its employee friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past including ‘Asia's Best Employer Brand 2022.’, ‘Dream Employer of the Year’ for the 6th time, ‘India's Best Companies To Work For – Top 100' by Great Place To Work India for the 8th time! They have also been recognized among ‘2022 Avtar & Seramount 100 Best Companies for Women in India’.



About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve the analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling Fortune 100 companies to drive unmatched innovation and growth.



The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India and Canada.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.