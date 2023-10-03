News / Brand Stories / Impetus Technologies Supports Education: Donates School Kits to Support Staff's Children

Impetus Technologies Supports Education: Donates School Kits to Support Staff's Children

Published on Oct 03, 2023

The company distributed school kits to the children of its support staff in an event held at its Indore office

Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a renowned cloud, and data engineering organization, is proud to announce its recent initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. On October 1, 2023, the company distributed school kits to the children of its support staff, including drivers, electricians, housekeepers, office boys, guards, and gardeners, in an event held at its Indore office.

The school kits, which consisted of essential supplies for learning, were distributed to support staff's children to support their education. A total of 100 school kits were distributed during this initiative. The event held on October 1st, 2023, was a heartwarming occasion where the children of the support staff received these school kits with smiles and gratitude. The company's leadership, employees, and the children's families were present to witness this meaningful gesture.

Similar events will be taking place across Impetus’ offices across India in the coming month.

To make this initiative possible, employees at Impetus Technologies generously contributed towards the procurement of these school kits. The organization, in turn, matched the employees' contributions, effectively doubling the impact of the initiative.

Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO of Impetus Technologies, expressed his appreciation for the support staff and said, "Our support staff plays an indispensable role in the smooth functioning of our organization. We are committed to supporting them and their families. We believe that education is the foundation of a brighter future, and we are delighted to contribute in our own small way to the education of these young minds."

Impetus Technologies remains dedicated to its CSR initiatives and aims to continue making a positive impact on the communities it operates in.

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve analytics, AI, and cloud puzzle, enabling businesses to drive unmatched innovation and growth.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India and Canada.

