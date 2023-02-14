Importance of knowing the balance in bank accounts

Are you curious about your bank account balance? Wondering if you have enough money to cover your bills this month? Checking your account balance is a great way to stay on top of your finances and make sure you're not overspending.

It is not uncommon for people who maintain a savings account to not maintain a regular accounting system. It is therefore very important to check your bank account balance regularly. Here, we will discuss how to check your bank account balance and the various methods of doing so.

There are various reasons why you should check the balance in your bank account regularly. Most of us tend to automate payments for various utilities, investments through SIP, and EMIs. Even for non-regular expenses, people either use NetBanking or their debit card.

Checking the balance in your bank account regularly is essential to determine exactly how much you are spending, and lets you track the same against your monthly budget. Regular monitoring of expenses will help you gain control over your expenditure. It ensures that an adequate balance is maintained in your account so that debits for utility payments, SIPs and EMIs do not bounce when presented.

With increased incidences of cyber fraud, checking your bank balance regularly helps you identify any unauthorised or fraudulent debit happening in your bank account. When you notice such transactions, corrective steps can be taken immediately. This way, you don’t lose your hard-earned money.

If you fail to maintain the required minimum balance in your bank account, banks charge a penalty. You can go online and check the balance being maintained for the current period and take corrective steps in case you are falling short of maintaining the required minimum balance. This helps avoid any penalties.

Various methods for checking the balance

There are various methods to check bank account details, including the bank balance. In the past, customers would have to visit the branch to obtain information about the current balance and request for a bank statement. While a lot of people still take this route, it requires one to personally visit the branch. Thanks to technology, you can do all of this in minutes without getting out of the house.

You can also determine your balance regularly by going to an ATM, which provides details of the latest transactions. Or you can call the customer care number of your bank and get the details of your current balance over a call. Various banks publish exclusive phone numbers; if you give a missed call, the balance in all your bank accounts associated with that phone number is sent as an SMS to your phone. You also get an SMS regarding the balance when any transaction in your account takes place.

The most prevalent method to access various services (including details of your transactions and bank balance) is through the internet banking facility provided by the bank. You can transact as well as access all the information and services of your bank account via this facility. You can also install your bank’s dedicated app on your smartphone and gain access to all these services.

Conclusion

It's important to always know the transaction details and balance of our bank accounts. All of the above methods are available through many new private sector banks, including IDFC FIRST Bank.

