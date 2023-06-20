Important Considerations to Keep in Mind When Taking a Bike Loan

Be it on congested city roads or narrow roads in towns, driving a bike is one of the easiest ways to get around for many. More than half the households in India own a bike, as per the National Family Health Survey (NFH-5) (2019-21), and you may be looking to buy one too.

One of the easiest ways to finance a bike in India is to get a bike loan. It is easy and quick to get such a loan at an affordable bike loan interest rate in India. Read on to know why and how you can avail of a pocket-friendly loan to buy your two-wheeler.

What is a Bike Loan?

While a bike is an ideal mode for intercity travel to beat the traffic, it can also be a great long-distance cruiser when you want to see the countryside or make recreational trips. To help you finance both bikes for daily commutes or adventurous trips, lenders offer bike loans.

You can repay such loans over a maximum period of 7 years. Getting an affordable bike loan hinges on your income and other eligibility criteria set by lenders. Taking a two-wheeler loan is a popular option as it enables you to buy your ideal bike with reduced financial pressure.

Advantages of a Bike Loan

A bike loan helps you buy a bike without making a lump sum payment that may require you to break your savings and investments. Apart from that, here are a few benefits you enjoy:

100% financing: There is no need to make any down payment to buy a two-wheeler as a loan can help you finance its full cost. Note that the loan amount you get depends on your eligibility.

Simple process: Getting a bike loan is simple. All you need to do is meet the lender’s eligibility criteria regarding age and income. These loans also come with minimal paperwork, and lenders disburse them in no time.

Easy repayment: You can repay your loan in up to 5 years based on the lender. Paying small monthly instalments helps you finance your bike easily.

Helps Build Your Credit Score: If you are prompt with paying your EMIs, you can boost your credit score by taking a two-wheeler loan. It generally has a smaller ticket size compared to a housing loan or a loan for a car and is thus easier to repay on time.

What to Look For When Taking a Bike Loan?

Here are the important factors you can keep in mind when opting for a two-wheeler loan.

Affordable Bike Loan Interest Rate

The interest rate is the most crucial factor to consider when you are taking a bike loan. It plays a big role in determining your EMI or monthly repayment amount. So, it is crucial that you shop for the lowest bike loan interest rate among the various lenders in the financial marketplace.

Lenders usually offer a choice between a fixed or floating interest rate. So, choose between them based on your needs. By applying for a bike loan from a lender offering the lowest bike loan interest rate, you can minimize your cost of borrowing.

You can see how even a small reduction in the rate can affect your EMIs and total interest by using a two-wheeler loan EMI calculator.

Low Processing Charges

Bike loans are offered by many lenders. However, the loan processing fee varies from lender to lender. Check the fees charged by banks and NBFCs to choose the lowest one as it affects your loan amount.

A two-wheeler loan processing fee is non-refundable and is not adjusted against any future payments. It is a one-time cost that you pay to the lender to cover administrative costs for processing your application.

Nil Pre-Closure Charges

Check with your preferred lender to ensure that you have the option to pre-close the bike loan by paying all dues when you can. During the course of repayment, you may have a surplus that helps you close the loan earlier than the scheduled date.

In this scenario, you should be able to do so without paying high foreclosure or part-prepayment fees. Both these options help you save on interest. So, instead of holding on to funds in your bank account, it may be smart for you to utilize them to pay off your loan early.

Required Loan Amount

Different lenders have different criteria for the maximum loan amount they offer, which usually goes from ₹20,000 to ₹50 Lakhs. Based on your needs, ensure the lender you choose offers the loan amount you need.

If you go with a lender offering less than the cost of the bike, you will need to make a down payment from your pocket. If you want to avoid doing so, selecting the right lender is key.

Quick Processing and Simple Formalities

Two-wheeler loans are generally processed very quickly and require minimal documentation. Go with a lender who offers fast disbursal as well as online application and approval procedures. This will help you make your borrowing experience faster and more convenient.

When it comes to paperwork, it is best to have the following documents on hand:

Passport-size photographs

Identity proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, driving licence

Address proof such as phone/electricity/water bill, property tax receipt

Income proof such as bank statements, salary slips, Income Tax Return

Flexible Repayment Options

When calculating your EMIs, consider your finances to choose a loan repayment tenure that suits your needs. You have the flexibility to go for the longest tenure of 5 years, but this may increase your overall interest payment.

A shorter tenure helps you reduce this but increases your EMIs. So, spend some time making a decision that best suits your finances.

Tax Benefits, If Any

There are certain tax benefits that you can avail of as a self-employed borrower or a business owner taking a bike loan. In cases where the two-wheeler is being used for business purposes, you can get tax benefits as per the Income Tax Act.

In fact, related costs such as maintenance, fuel, and depreciation can be deducted as well, apart from interest you paid on the loan. Do keep in mind that bikes used for personal use do not benefit from these tax deductions.

As you can gather, taking a bike loan can support your goal of owning a bike without straining your finances. However, it requires you to understand the market, compare lenders and choose the most nominal bike loan interest rate.

Make sure you use an EMI calculator to plan your loan before you apply so you have a comfortable repayment experience.

