IMT CDL Reshapes Management Education with New Initiatives Catering to Working Professionals

Ghaziabad – Institute of Management Technology - Centre for Distance Learning (IMT CDL), a renowned institution for distance learning, has unveiled a series of pioneering initiatives aimed at elevating the quality of management education and meeting the unique needs of entry and middle-level working professionals. With the launch of the Strategy as a new specialization, implementation of a flexible choice-based credit system, in-house development of Self Learning Material benchmarked against global standards, and a host of student-centric measures, IMT CDL is revolutionizing the way professionals pursue their management education.

The legacy of IMT CDL (Institute of Management Technology - Centre for Distance Learning) dates back to the year 1986 when the IMT Group of Institutes was established in Ghaziabad, India. IMT Ghaziabad, the flagship institution of the group, had already gained recognition for its excellence in management education. Recognizing the growing demand for management education among working professionals who were unable to pursue full-time programs, IMT CDL was founded to cater to their needs.

Over the years, IMT CDL has evolved and expanded its offerings to meet the changing demands of the business landscape. It has continuously adapted to advancements in technology, pedagogy, and industry trends to provide a contemporary and comprehensive learning experience.

IMT CDL's commitment to academic excellence is reflected in its faculty members, who are experts in their respective fields. The faculty comprises experienced professionals, industry practitioners, and academicians who bring a wealth of knowledge and practical insights into the learning process.

Introducing new areas of specialization: The institute offers a wide range of programs, including AICTE approved postgraduate diploma programs in management, executive programs, and certificate courses. These programs cover various specializations such as General Management, Marketing, Finance, HRM, Operations, and Business Analytics, among others.

According to Dr Ashok Sharma, Dean-Academics, IMTCDL “Recognizing the growing demand for professionals with a deep understanding of strategic management, IMT CDL has introduced ‘Strategy’ as a new specialization. This specialization equips students with the skills to analyze complex business scenarios, formulate effective strategies, and drive organizational success.” With the inclusion of Strategy alongside existing specializations, IMT CDL provides students with a diverse range of options to specialize in their area of interest and choose programs aligned with their career goals.

Choice based credit system: The choice-based credit system empowers students to customize their curriculum by selecting courses that align with their career aspirations and personal interests. This flexibility enables them to balance their educational pursuits seamlessly with their existing commitments, making the learning experience more accessible and convenient.

Self Learning Material: IMT CDL's commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through the in-house development of Self Learning material. By creating their own study materials, IMT CDL ensures that the content is tailored to meet the specific needs of the students and reflects the latest industry trends. The institute collaborates with industry experts and academic professionals to develop comprehensive and up-to-date course content that meets global standards.

Academic flexibility: IMT CDL offers flexible examination options by enabling students to choose and book their preferred time slots without disrupting their personal and professional lives. The institute has embraced online remote proctoring, incorporating multi-tier AI and human controls to ensure fair examination practices.

Project: IMT CDL recognizes the importance of hands-on application of knowledge and skills. Hence, it has made a 4-credit course on projects, an integral part of the curriculum. This course provides students with an opportunity to apply their learnings in real-life business situations, analyzing and solving practical problems systematically.

One of the notable strengths of IMT CDL is its vast alumni network comprising over 35,000 industry professionals and experts spread across the globe. “This network serves as a valuable resource for students by offering mentorship guidance, interactive industry sessions that help in their career progression”, said Mr. Parna Ghosh, IMT CDL distinguished Alumni and Group CIO – Uno Minda Group.

In addition to the PGDM programmes, IMT CDL organizes value-added workshops, Management Development Programs (MDPs), master classes and live round tables, and productivity assessments sessions. These initiatives ensure that students are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the professional world. By fostering industry-academia collaboration, IMT CDL creates a dynamic learning environment.

With its new initiatives, IMT CDL sets a new benchmark in open and distance learning, revolutionizing management education for working professionals. For more details about programmes offered by IMT CDL, visit www.imtcdl.ac.in

