IMT Ghaziabad DCP placed 160 students in various sectors with highest stipend AED 7000

Ghaziabad May 30, 2024: Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad, renowned for its leadership in management education, is enriching global learning experiences through its acclaimed PGDM – Dual Country Program (DCP). This pioneering initiative connects academia with industry. Jointly conducted by IMT Ghaziabad and IMT Dubai, this program offers students a transformative journey across borders, immersing them in diverse cultural and business landscapes. The recent round of internships, of the batch of 2023-25, has yielded remarkable outcomes, with all 160 students successfully interning across various industry sectors in Dubai. Notably, the highest stipend reached an impressive 7000 AED* (approximately INR 1,50,000) for an eight-week summer internship, highlighting the value placed on students' talent and skills. The average stipend stood at a commendable 3000AED (approximately INR 65,000), reflecting the lucrative opportunities available to aspiring interns. Partnering with 60+ esteemed companies across diverse industries, including global giants such as Noon, Dabur International,Agility, Mamaearth, Balmer Lawrie, Al Sagr National Insurance, Axiom Telecom, Bluegold Capital DIFC, Protiviti Global Consulting, Clicks 2 Compare, Dubai Consultancy, Sharaf DG, Himalaya and more. These esteemed companies provide a platform for professional growth and significantly contribute to shaping the future careers of interns.

The IMT DCP Internships programs offer valuable opportunities in BFSI, Retail, FMCG, Consulting, Logistics, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Training sectors. Top internship roles include Digital Marketing, Business Development, Operations, Analytics, Logistics & Supply Chain, Financial Research and Analysis etc.

According to Dr Reema Khurana, Dean of International Programs IMT Dubai, ‘The PGDM – DCP demonstrates our commitment to developing global leaders. By forming strategic partnerships with industry leaders, we ensure a high-quality education beyond borders. This program equips students to navigate complex international markets confidently, fostering the agility necessary for success and cultivating a mindset of innovation and adaptability crucial in today's global environment.’

Global Odyssey: Two Countries, One Journey

Students enrolled in the PGDM – DCP traverse through two dynamic economies, spending a year each in India and the UAE. With three terms at IMT campuses in Ghaziabad and Dubai, students comprehensively understand global business practices and cultural nuances. The curriculum is creatively crafted, integrating international perspectives into core subjects. This approach is complemented by personalized course content, international faculty-led sessions, and immersive projects, equipping students with specialized skill sets essential for thriving in global careers.

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of PGDM – Dual Country Program: IMT Ghaziabad's Dual Country Program (DCP) offers an unparalleled opportunity for students to enhance their academic journey by seamlessly integrating educational experiences in both India and the UAE. Tailored programs in Advanced Quantitative Finance, International Trade and Logistics, and International Business & Marketing address the intricacies of the global market landscape. Led by esteemed global academics, immersive initiatives cultivate vital competencies for navigating diverse market environments. The DCP not only equips students with a comprehensive understanding of global business dynamics but also represents an extraordinary value proposition in today's interconnected world.

Additional Key Advantages of the Two-Year PGDM DCP Program at IMT Ghaziabad:

Lifetime Subscription: Lifetime subscription to the LLPA (Lifelong Learning Program for Alumni) for continued learning opportunities

Lifetime subscription to the LLPA (Lifelong Learning Program for Alumni) for continued learning opportunities Placement in Dubai/UAE: Dual Country Program students now have the option for placement in Dubai/UAE

Dual Country Program students now have the option for placement in Dubai/UAE International Immersion: Top CGPA Merit Scholars will experience 3-4 weeks of International Immersion at Partner Universities

Top CGPA Merit Scholars will experience 3-4 weeks of International Immersion at Partner Universities Merit-Based Scholarship: Exclusive merit-based scholarship available across programs

The PGDM – Dual Country Program at IMT Ghaziabad is not merely an academic endeavour; it’s a transformative journey that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving global landscape. As the world becomes increasingly connected, initiatives like this underscore the importance of collaboration between academia and industry in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information, visit here.

*Eight-week Summer internship stipend

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.