In a chat with Sexologist Dr. Sankalp Jain, Dr. AK Jain's IVF & Sexology Clinic

The first-ever IVF and sexology center provides men and women facilities to get rid of sexual problems and infertility issues with a success rate of 96%. And also destroys the mindset of ordinary people not to talk about it openly. Nowadays, studies have proven that most Indian men are concerned about "size" and "frequency," but for women, it mostly depends on "quality" and "foreplay" alongside undesirable pregnancies.

Dr.Sankalp Jain is India's first psycho sexologist from "The American Board of sexology and American Board of sexologists.

"Dr. AK Jain's clinic is entrusted with the American merit council. Certificate No435779

Dr.Sankalp Jain is India's first psycho sexologist from "The American Board of sexology and American Board of sexologists."

Their tests are also submitted to ICMR. The tests are GMP certified, so there is no chance of producing fake. Their products are made so they cannot be dispelled in getting a qualification and securing a place among companies that make 100% original and side-effect-free medicines.

Dr. AK is the first Ayurved sex specialist to receive an award from the government of India and got a certificate with the national emblem from the vice President of India.

For more than ten years, I have been in this profession of helping people to cure their sex-related problems and living a healthy life. It is inherited from my family as they have been doing it since 1926 when my great grandfather started it, Late Rajvaidya Chandrasen Jain. After that, my grandfather Late Rajvaidya Chandra Kumar Jain, took it over, and then it was continued by my father, Dr. A.K. Jain. I admire him above all and cherish him beyond any measure. So it is nothing new to me.

What causes sexual weakness and disability?

There can be many reasons for this kind of harassment, but usually, people face it because of stress. In a modern world, many people have anxiety as our lifestyles change throughout time. To reduce anxiety, people get addicted to smoking, drinking, etc. Poor people can't even eat properly and say that sexual disabilities can happen for many reasons. But the patient can be cured through proper guidance and treatment.

How can sexual disability bring divorce?

A happy married life profoundly depends on the sexual performance of the couple. It is not the only reason to stick in a relationship but the most important reason to be with someone for a long time. The couple facing it are too ashamed to express it and consult a doctor publicly. Many face it after consultation also they became hopeless gradually. So this dissatisfaction brings anxiety over a long period, and partners become unhappy with each other and end up in a divorce.

How are you working to change the mindset of society towards sexual problems and education?

My suggestion to solve the issue permanently is that sex education should be taught in schools in foreign countries. So children will feel free to talk about it publicly without any hesitation. They will discuss sex-related problems with their parents, teachers, etc. And it will no longer remain a taboo in society.

Are there any home remedies to improve sexual performance and live a healthy sex life?

Yoga can be a game-changer in living a happy sex life. Exercising regularly will also help to improve sexual performance alongside yoga. Both reduce stress after all-day work. Some freehand exercises at home like push-ups, sit-ups, crunches, and squats boost testosterone naturally. And practice will help you out from having an empty stomach as you will be forced to eat as you feel hungry after doing it, and the testosterone released from doing exercise will help to build muscles and gain some mass in your body as your chest and shoulder will bulk up and your sex performance would be better.

Having a proper diet with all types of vitamins, minerals and proteins are essential to living a healthy life. Some protein-rich vegetables like spinach, broccoli, etc. You should have some fruits like peach, orange, and grapefruit in your all-day meal. These are essential foods for growth and improving sexual performance.

Some other kinds of foods also help people from becoming infertile. Like honey, dates, figs, etc., are helpful to boost sexual performance. Hormonal imbalance can affect sexual life. A low increase in testosterone is why a person can't satisfy his partner in bed. And his sex craving also starts becoming low.

At the same time, dates help to increase sperm count and quality. From the ancient days, figs have been used to cure several sex-related problems like Fertility, Erectile dysfunction, etc. Black gram plays a vital role in treating impotence, premature ejaculation, and thinness of semen.

Sexual energy can be boosted by taking almonds. If cardamom (elaichi) is mixed with milk and added to the daily diet, it will blow up sexual potency tremendously.

A sexual problem is not a matter to hide in this modern era as most people face it for various reasons. Some problems became cured with proper treatment on time. Some are going through it and still couldn't find a way to come out and end up like a mess. Before it's too late, everyone should consult a doctor to be treated properly on time. The clinic of Dr. AK Jain provides numerous therapies to cure all the sexrelated problems for the rest of your life.

For More Information: https://youtube.com/c/DRAKJAINCLINIC

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The information does not constitute medical/health advice.