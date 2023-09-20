In Search for the Best UK Broker? Traders Union Just Released a List

Foreign exchange traders consistently monitor central bank interest rate decisions globally.

While attention is at it, Traders Union has released its updated Best Broker UK, ranking the country’s safest and most-reliable Forex brokers in September 2023.

Admiral Markets topped the list and was named as the best Financial Conduct Authority-regulated broker of the season.

RoboForex came close in second place, bolstered by its low minimum deposit of only $10. The platform has also been declared as the best choice for Contract for Differences (CFDs).

ICN Markets, which features availability of Islamic accounts, placed third, with a distinction for offering the biggest Forex liquidity for active traders.

Additionally, Tickmill, which offers the cheapest Electronic Communications Network (ECN) account, followed, and FxPro placed fifth and declared as the best Percentage Allocation Management Module (PAMM) account in the UK.

Other platforms that made Traders Union’s Best Broker UK list are eToro, Teletrade, MultiBank, WForex, and FxOpen.

TU experts used a holistic set of standards with 100 parameters to produce an unbiased ranking, evaluating the firms based on safety, financial stability, reliability, cost efficiency, and availability of latest technologies.

Particularly, the finance portal paid careful attention to licensing status, issued by premier financial regulatory bodies namely Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Australian Securities and Investment Commissions (ASIC), and Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec).

Moreover, experts have evaluated brokers’ financial soundness through focus areas such as solvency, liquidity, revenue growth, and customer retention rate.

A platform’s customer satisfaction rate and quality of customer service have also been taken into consideration.

With over 13 years of experience in the foreign exchange market, Traders Union strives to build a space where traders can quickly find relevant trading information on Forex brokers offering the best conditions that make profitable trading experiences.

