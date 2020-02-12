In the age of AI, how are brand narratives getting altered?

brand-stories

For the last four-five years, every brand marketer has been struggling with one question: how do they leverage the intelligence that is gradually taking over markets and shaping products? How do they not only craft a compelling story, but also make it relevant to different consumer segments?

“What makes a story stick is the personalised treatment. Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps you recognise who your audiences are and develop intelligence about the kind of content consumed by them. What does a person like, how does he like and how does he consume it? When does he get bored, interested or addicted to that content? AI helps you understand that,” said Sunder Madakshira, Head, Marketing, Adobe India.

Madakshira was speaking at the 13th edition of HT Brand Studio Live, Season 2. It is a series that gets the brains behind India’s top brands to decode marketing innovations and more. It is anchored by Rameet Arora, Chief Operating Officer, HT Digital Streams, and co-hosted by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia.

In this episode, Madakshira along with brand leaders discussed how AI is changing marketing as we know it. Gone are the days when AI and Machine Learning were just buzzwords; technology is playing an active role in shaping brand communication.

Said Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head (Marketing), Dish TV & Watcho, “The machine is a part of the marketing team. There are millions of interactions happening between a brand and its consumer. There’s a lot of behavioral and transactional data at hand at various touchpoints. So, the conversations, even though they need to be within certain boundaries, can be made more relevant through the use of AI and Machine Learning. AI and ML can help us decode, with 85-87% accuracy, about whether a consumer can churn or shift their preferences.”

In the midst of it all lies the consumer, whose interactions with a brand are of prime importance. Krishnan Chatterjee, Chief Customer Officer and Head of Marketing, Indian Subcontinent, SAP, said, “The age where marketers believed that their point of view could be replicated into a brochure and pushed into the market is gone. Consumers are telling the stories. Unless a brand is able to bring advocacy and empathy out through its narrative, it will be in trouble. In this regard, human interaction is most important. We know what customers are thinking about through search, social usage, surveys, etc. We need to unlock the ability to use tools and technology and really understand what content a consumer finds most compelling.”

Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, voiced a similar opinion. He said, “I don’t think humanization and automation are at a crossroads. I think automation will assist in building the customer experience. Will creativity become redundant when machines take over? Absolutely not. Machines do not have imagination. They can do something that’s repetitive and at a large scale, but that’s about it. AI is like an assistant that can help us do whatever we want to do, faster and better.”

The end result is a seamless consumer journey. Manish Sinha, Chief Marketing Officer, STL, said, “AI is helping people feel that they have their own personal network. It is not tailored to only your experience; it is focused on experiences that are similar to yours, across the human population. One of the reasons why AI is so important in improving consumer experience is because of how quickly the network adjusts to you.”