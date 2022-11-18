In the making of future leaders

Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management is a prime hotel management college in Kolkata under the aegis of the JIS Group with one of the city’s finest and largest infrastructures. Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management is affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology under the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. Of India, affiliated with the Maulana Abul Kalam University of Technology and approved by the All India Council for Technical Education and is ranked as the top private hotel management college in Kolkata.

Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management, the top hotel management college has the best and world-class infrastructure among the private hotel management institutes in India was set up on July 1, 2005, and since then, it has been steadily progressing toward success. GNIHM’s mission is to produce future leaders in the hospitality sector and develop the skills necessary for success.

The GNIHM campus is located in the lush green surroundings of Sodepur and is one of the largest colleges in Eastern India. On a single large campus that covers more than an acre, all theoretical and practical classes are offered. The GNIHM community benefits from its proximity to the commercial area, as well as its distance from the noise and pollution in this verdant neighbourhood near Kolkata. This enables pupils to focus on their studies while experiencing serenity and harmony.

Managers and executives in the hospitality sector must possess specialized skills that are not enough stressed in traditional business schools but are included in the hospitality curricula. Courses offered by GNIHM have a hospitality-specific focus, enabling students to more easily adapt the information and abilities they learn in college to their careers after graduation. Students are taught skills to succeed in small-business contexts, in addition to corporate environments, which is not only important for them but also for the economy as a whole, as small businesses are increasingly seen as the engines of economic growth.

GNIHM promotes Experiential Learning and Application in its curriculum by including case studies, lab work, research-based assignments, field trips, etc.

The hospitality industry largely sells service experiences, rather than goods and products. Education in this area requires a specialized understanding of the unique challenges of marketing, managing, and evaluating services, which is a focus area of the GNIHM course curricula. Additionally, hospitality managers need to be well-versed in organizational behaviour, leadership, and human resource management.

GNIHM promotes Experiential Learning and Application in its curriculum by including case studies, lab work, research-based assignments, field trips, etc. Students are exposed to dynamic industrial environments through internships, practicum, short-term industry projects, seminars and webinars, food festivals, and so on. GNIHM lays immense emphasis on the soft skills development of the student, to develop professional etiquette, networking abilities, and interpersonal skills attribute that are integral to successful hospitality professionals.

GNIHM has created a huge bank of hospitality education resource material in the form of video lectures, video practicals, and presentations on all topics of all subjects that are taught in the various courses at the institute, and has made these resources available 24x7 on the online portal of GNIHM, thus enabling all students to access these study materials anytime at their convenience.

GNIHM looks forward to working with all the young hospitality aspirants, to facilitate their journey to becoming renowned professionals in the field of hospitality and tourism.

