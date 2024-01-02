In Time Group to invest Rs. 100 crore for national, international expansion

New Delhi (India), January 1: In Time Group, a leader in the fashion retail industry, is poised to expand significantly both in India and overseas as it embarks on the next phase of its growth and redefining the shopping experience.

With its customer-centric approach and commitment to quality and style, In Time Group has emerged as a formidable player in the Indian fashion retail industry.

Gurpreet Singh, Director of In Time Garments pvt. Ltd., said, “We want to build on our success and grow further. We aim to invest Rs. 100 crore to enhance our presence and cater to a wider audience. Our goal is to establish a robust retail presence in leading cities across the country and worldwide, focusing on Australia, the US, Canada and Europe. We are confident of creating a niche for our brands on the global stage.”

In addition to opening retail stores, the group’s overseas expansion strategy includes the launch of Cover Looks, a brand designed exclusively for international markets. The Cover Looks range features western wear such as dresses, shirts, jumpsuits, and power suits tailored to the preferences of foreign customers. The brand is solely an international brand, catering to international audience, now available in USA, with the recent launch on Amazon. com.

Expanding beyond fashion, In Time Group has also ventured into the home lifestyle segment with IVO Homes, which offers a carefully curated selection of products such as bed linen, table linen, robe sets, wall art, and more, reflecting its commitment to revolutionizing the shopping experience.

Separately, with the new year just around the corner, In Time Group is going the extra mile to ensure a stress-free and smooth shopping experience for customers through House of W, one of its brands. The brand is setting itself apart with its extensive range of fashion apparel and customer-centric approach.

Mrs Simran Kaur, Co-founder of House of W, said, “Recognising that the joyful holiday season often involves high-stress shopping and last-minute gift hunting. We have introduced a stress-free exchange policy. Customers can make hassle-free returns and exchanges from January 1 until January 15. We have always prioritized customer service but with this policy, which is akin to our new year resolution, we are aiming to allow customers to shop without worrying about exchange or returns.”

Mrs Kaur is also the creative brain behind House of W’s sub-brands, House of S, and Barara Ethnic.

“We are excited to launch House of W and its sub-brands internationally. House of S specializes in western apparel such as tops, dresses, jumpsuits, and co-ord sets, Barara Ethnic specializes in Indian wear such as sets of two or three, mix-and-match kurtis, and so on. We look forward to making a mark with our unwavering commitment to quality, style, and customer satisfaction,” she said.

In addition to seamless returns and exchanges, House of W, which exports high-quality fashion products all over the world, is also making the New Year more exciting for first-time customers with exclusive deals and offers. It is offering generous discounts and free shipping on orders over 999, making customers' first purchases memorable.

In Time Group Wishes Happy New Year!

