INADEV India, Top 100 India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces™

Kolkata, 2023 – INADEV India has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among - India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces™.

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Great Place to Work’s methodology, derived from years of studying best workplaces across the globe, is recognized as rigorous and objective and considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government organizations. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

INADEV India is known for its employee-centric policies and practices. The company offers flexible work arrangements, thorough onboarding, rich learning and development programs that allow team members to achieve a healthy work-life balance.

INADEV India Pvt Ltd is a fully owned subsidiary of INADEV Corporation. The India arm of a recognized eVA registered, minority-owned, and SBA 8(a) certified SDB based in McLean, VA, since 2011. INADEV India provide enterprise IT and ITeS support to both government and commercial customers across the US and India. We leverage INADEV’s decade of proven experience to deliver complex, custom IT solutions at enterprise-scale applying technological innovations, quickly and cost-effectively, while ensuring security and compliance, and focused on the customer mission. Our India offices include major metropolitan and tier 2 cities of Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, and Jaipur. The US HQ is in McLean, Virginia. INADEV Corp is a CMMI Level 3 and ISO certified company.

With the focus on our people, we invest in our team's learning and research and upcoming, cutting-edge technology. Our culture is about nurturing talent, celebrating success, and prospering through teamwork to provide a real value-add with innovative technologies while maintaining the highest ethical standards for all stakeholders. Our primary competencies include Product Engineering, Cloud, MSP, and DevOps, Data Engineering and Analytics, CRM Solutions, Low Code / No Code, and Business Process Automation.

Being featured in the top 100 list for the first time is a significant milestone for everyone at INADEV India! This recognition is a testament to INADEV India's dedication in providing its employees a supportive and inclusive workplace. Great Place to Work® undertakes a rigorous data validation and assessment process to identify organizations that excel in creating a positive and engaging work environment.

Vinay Binjrajka, the President of Commercial Business at INADEV says, “We attribute our award-winning workplace culture to a range of factors. Industry-leading work environment that nurtures growth, fosters innovation, and promotes collaboration. Team building activities and training opportunities are integral to developing a highly skilled and motivated workforce.”

Smitanjana Dasgupta, the Director of HR at INADEV India brings into focus the employee centricity, "At INADEV India, we prioritize our employees' well-being and strive to create an inclusive culture that values diversity and empowers individuals to reach their full potential."

“May your continued success stand as a testament to the transformative power of a supportive and inclusive workplace culture. Once again, congratulations on your well-deserved recognition and wish you more success.” Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO of Great Place To Work® India.

