Incredible Indians are now Swadesh bound

From the snow-covered peaks of the majestic Himalayas in the north to the tropical sun-kissed beaches of the south, the vastness of the Great Rann of Kutch to the scenic beauty of the northeast, India offers an eclectic mix of landscapes, cultures, cuisines, climates, festivals and architectures. The multicultural experiences the country has to offer are as diverse as its traditions and languages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India’s incredible outdoors have something soul warming to offer to every traveller. While some thrive on the adrenaline rush offered by blood pumping treks in the Himalayas, others prefer the meditative forest walks in picturesque Meghalaya, or else living the royal life in the ancient forts and palaces of Rajasthan that are turned into luxury hotels.

With travel being restricted in the aftermath of the pandemic, a large majority of Indian tourists are exploring the unknown in the country, even as traditional hotspots like Kerala, Goa, Pondicherry and the Himalayan hill towns are back to being thronged by return tourists.

Religious tourism has also grown by leaps and bounds with tourists thronging popular destinations like the holy ghats of Varanasi, on the banks of the holy river Ganges which is one of the most revered religious destinations in the country, and the Somnath temple in Gujarat which is believed to be the first among the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The multicultural experiences India has to offer are as diverse as its traditions and languages.

But, the silver lining was a surge in domestic travel as a large number of Indians started exploring local vacations instead. As per pre-Covid estimates, India sees an inflow of more than 10 million foreign tourists each year while about 26 million Indians travel overseas each year – a market that was largely untapped for domestic tourism till now. This category has the propensity to travel as well as the willingness to pay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As India’s Covid numbers burgeoned and travel restrictions were imposed by several countries around the world, the desi traveller started looking at visiting off-the-beaten-track destinations within India.

In this new travel order that is emerging, social distancing has become the new mantra and unexplored locales form the number one travel choice for all types of travellers. For the conservative Indian, they offer less tourist traffic and are therefore deemed safer from a Covid standpoint as they offer natural social distancing, while for others, they come as a whiff of fresh air beyond popular leisure destinations that one may have already visited several times.

Covid-19 is still around and revenge travel is fast emerging as the latest fad almost two years into the pandemic, as the smart traveller tries to explore the offbeat and stay safe. As the seventh largest country in the world, India has a lot of such hidden treasures to offer where people can skip the crowd and just relax!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As India’s Covid numbers burgeoned and travel restrictions were imposed by several countries around the world, the desi traveller started looking at visiting off-the-beaten-track destinations within India.

So, whether it is the peace of quaint hill stations of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, the spiritual zen of the temples at Urakam in Kerala, the Buddhist circuit of Sanchi in the vicinity of Bhopal, the pristine waters of Khecheopalri in Sikkim, an adventure walk along one of the longest hanging bridges in the country at Damro in Arunachal Pradesh or tiger sightings at Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, the options are endless.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Travellers are also showing a preference for home rentals and open resorts as against crowded hotels, and are also willing to pay more for a place that checks all the boxes in terms of their requirements. This robust domestic market is expected to soften the impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector and the economy as a whole.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged every Indian citizen to visit at least 15 destinations in India by the year 2022 as he addressed the nation from the Red Fort, furthering the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative of the Ministry of Tourism.

Towards this, the Ministry of Tourism had launched a Swadesh Darshan Scheme for integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits in 2014-15 to promote, develop and harness the potential of tourism in India. Similarly, a Prashad scheme was also initiated by the ministry to rejuvenate pilgrimage and spiritual experience through availability of well-planned tourism infrastructure across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, augmenting quality tourism infrastructure throughout the country is one of the key areas of functioning of the Ministry. More than 50 per cent of the Ministry’s expenditure on Plan schemes is incurred for development of quality tourism infrastructure at various tourist destinations and circuits in the States/ Union Territories. Various states too are sprucing up infrastructure and promoting tourism at popular locales and setting up Covid appropriate norms.

In today’s uncertain times, a go-with-the-flow attitude will help you navigate the twists and turns of the pandemic. But, as the cases are low, take this opportunity to re-energise yourself this year end and take off to a new unchartered territory in Incredible India. You definitely won’t be disappointed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}