India and Spain on a platter

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:10 IST

The final episode of HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, Season 1, premiered on September 20, with Tanmay whipping up Indo-Spanish delicacies. Yes, you heard that right—it’s a fusion that you have probably never seen before. But, trust us, it’s a treat for the senses. And, before long, you’ll find yourself scouring recipes on the internet. Hint: they have something to do with a Mughlai dish, and a popular street food that no one can ever say no to.

Episode 6 also has some bitter-sweet moments for you to relish. Mr. & Mrs. Ghosh, Tanmay and Anamika have a party of their own, despite it not happening as per the plan. The ending is what will make your heart stop—where does Tanmay’s future lie? Will he really do what he is shown doing?

HT Neighbour’s Kitchen is a web series launched by Hindustan Times, in association with Glen India. Set in Delhi, it’s a story of four neighbours and how, over a period of time, they become great companions. There are four primary characters—Mr. & Mrs. Ghosh, Tanmay, a chef-in-the-making, and Anamika, a nutritionist. There’s also Alexi, who is Anamika’s boyfriend, and he is one person that you should probably look out for!

Watch Season 1 here.