India can play critical role in promoting sustainable palm oil: Experts

New Delhi, February 25, 2022: With the ever-increasing population and the government’s leading role in expanding sustainable palm oil farming domestically, India could lead the way in ensuring the sustainable production and consumption of palm oil. Oil palm is more efficient, uses less land, needs fewer pesticides, and less fertilizer and has the potential to help with the food security factor for a populous country like India. These are some of the insights presented at a virtual panel discussion on the theme, ‘Sustainable Palm Oil and its Role in Ensuring Food Security in India’, organised by the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) in collaboration with Hindustan Times, on February 22nd.

The session deliberated upon the benefits of palm oil farming and how Indian could lead the way in sustainable production and consumption of palm oil to cater to its increasing population.

Eminent industry experts, Dr BV Mehta, Executive Director, The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), Tan Sri Datuk Dr Yusof Basiron, Executive Director, CPOPC, Dr Suresh Motwani, General Manager, Edible Oil, Solidaridad and HE Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Indonesia for the Republic of India and the Kingdom of Bhutan, discussed the benefits of sustainable palm oil consumption including its role in meeting the vital SDG goals and providing employment and aiding food security in India.

India, the world's leading vegetable oil buyer, had imported 83.21 lakh tons palm oil in 2020-2021 (Nov-Oct) and the share of palm oil is more than 60 per cent of the country's total vegetable oil imports.

Highlighting the demand-supply gap in edible oils in India, Dr BV Mehta said, “In 1992, we were only 3% dependent on import of edible oils but now it has gone up by about 65%. Edible oil is the third largest item being imported after petroleum and gold. As a matter of food security, we cannot depend so heavily on food items. Roughly $20 billion will be spent on the import of edible oils this year. And that's the reason the Government of India is very keen to raise domestic production and productivity.”

Speaking on the challenges in palm oil cultivation, Dr Mehta further said, “The recently announced National Mission on Edible Oils (Oil Palm) has few problems with the policy as oil palm is not declared as a plantation crop so it does not have industry status like tea, coffee or rubber industry. Additionally, the land ceiling act restricts buying of land by an individual. While the Government has given thrust to oilseed sector, self-dependence (Atmanirbharta) in edible oil is still a long road ahead. Government needs to put more focus on the sector and come out with certain policy changes to achieve that.”

Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Yusof Basiron while highlighting the expansion of palm oil cultivation in India, said, “Looking at our experience in Malaysia, when we focussed on expanding the oil palm crop by even replacing other crops which were not so profitable, it gave a lot of economic benefits to the small farmers and big plantation companies in terms of economic revenue and similarly if India were to expand its oil palm cultivation, the same benefits would accrue. Oil palm is a very profitable crop as compared to other crops, but it would need some adjustments when it comes to its plantation in India as it may need new irrigation technologies and better land management systems to gain economies of scale making the oil palm a feasible cultivation and profitable venture.”

“India would need approximately 2 million hectares of land out of its 160 million hectares of agricultural land to produce enough palm oil to replace its imports and meet its requirements which comes to about 1% of land requirements,” added Dr Basiron.

Highlighting India’s role in leading the sustainability agenda, Dr Suresh Motwani said, “Palm oil is an important crop as it can provide 5 – 10 times more yield as compared to any other crop. And especially in case of India, where we are the largest importer of palm oil and the second largest consumer of palm oil, its role is most important to be tested against the sustainability agenda, not only on the different parameters on the deforestation, but also on the food security aspects.”

“India is now in a position to talk about sustainability in context of imported edible oils or push other countries also to adopt the sustainability framework. We have already initiated discussions with Malaysia and Indonesia to endorse each other's sustainability standards,” added Dr Motwani.

HE Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi while highlighting the efforts of Indonesia in promoting sustainable palm oil, said, “SDGs consist of 3 pillars- social, economy and environment and only thinking about environment without thinking about the social and economy is almost impossible and that is why on deforestation we prefer to use the term ‘sustainable forest management’ because with this management we could meet the emission targets within the Paris Agreement. According to the Indonesia’s forest data in 2020, because we put priority on sustainable forest management, we managed to see a drop in the deforestation rate and forest fires by almost 90%. The decrease in deforestation because of sustainable forest management is the result of a series of sustainability efforts taken by the country.”

“With ISPO, which is based on the framework of the three pillars of SDGs- social, economy and environment, Indonesian Government hopes that the whole cycle of palm oil production is sustainable,” added H.E. Krisnamurthi.