India Cyber Team Wins 4 of the Top 10 positions at Asia Cyber Security Challenge 2023

In the recently conducted capture the flag (CTF) cyber games, the India Cyber Team has won 4 of the top 10 positions in Asia. The best player from India secured the number 3 position at the Asia level. The Asia Cyber Security Challenge (ACSC) 2023 saw participation from more than 1300 participants across Asia with more than 245 participants from India.

The ACSC 2023 steering committee will now create a 15-member team that will represent Asia at the International Cybersecurity Challenge 2023 (IC3).

What Is IC3?

The International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3) event is designed to attract top talent and raise global awareness of the power of games to upskill the cybersecurity industry.

Through its exciting and competition-based forum, the IC3 helps individuals further their cybersecurity education and skills. IC3 is designed with three primary components. The first is a speaker session showcasing top leaders in Cybersecurity Games and Exercises from around the world. The second is the hands-on expo of cyber games, immersive training, and exercises. Finally, the program includes the 2023 International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC), a championship tournament featuring global teams (25 years and younger).

The cybersecurity championship tournament is composed primarily of capture-the-flag and attack-and-defend games. It is an annual challenge that moves from country to country each year and is organized by the ENISA International Cybersecurity Challenge Program (ICC). Teams representing global regions travel to this multiday event to compete in challenges related to web application and system exploitation, cryptography, reverse engineering, hardware challenges, and attack/defense.

The United States will host the 2023 International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3). This global event will be held July 31-August 4, 2023. The in-person event is at Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, San Diego, California.

Combining the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) with an industry conference and hands-on expo, this inaugural event will bring together business, education, and government, and showcase top cybersecurity talent worldwide.

An Immersive and Interactive Atmosphere

Unlike traditional conferences, the event utilizes a captivating, multi-faceted approach to foster awareness, skills development, and career opportunities. It allows attendees to explore the benefits of cybergaming while watching the International Cybersecurity Challenge. The attendees of the conference will be able to experience the following:

Hands-On Expo —an immersive cybergames expo showcasing technology and applications in the industry

Hands-On Expo —an immersive cybergames expo showcasing technology and applications in the industry

Expert Gamer Talks —speaker sessions from global industry leaders

2023 International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC)— cyber games championship

Addressing Talent Development and Workforce Upskilling Through Gaming

The event will proactively address the critical workforce issues in the industry, speaking to both the ongoing skills shortage and the need for continued cybersecurity skills development. The event will team with government event partners including the US-based National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), as well as academic and industry leaders and cyber athletes from over 64 countries to educate, learn, and compete at this event.

The evolving nature of cyber threats necessitates a continued focus on the education and training of the current cyber workforce. Games provide a vital but fun, immersive exposure to cybersecurity. This approach has received validation across the cybersecurity industry with companies using games not only to recruit talent but also to safely practice defensive cybersecurity strategies and tactics with their existing personnel. This conference seeks to create meaningful engagement with the cyber game, range, and exercise providers for attendees and cyber athletes alike.

