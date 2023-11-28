India Global Forum Middle East and Africa 2023 Kicks Off in Dubai on Nov 27th

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Business Wire India India Global Forum’s flagship event in UAE kicks off in Dubai on Nov 27 with IGF Forum

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Minister Omar Al Olama to speak at inaugural event

India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to address IGF Climate Summit on Nov 29 on eve of COP28

Policymakers, politicians, business figures and celebrities from India, UAE, Africa to converge ​India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver a keynote speech at the inauguration of India Global Forum's annual event in Dubai on November 27.

Under the theme ‘Unleashing Ambitions,’ the 3rd edition of the event will have an expanded purview beyond the India-UAE partnership, encompassing a broader geographical perspective with the IGF Middle East and Africa 2023 (IGF ME&A) Programme.



IGF ME&A convenes business leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders from India, UAE and Africa to discuss opportunities for further collaboration and growth between these regions through a series of exclusive networking opportunities, panel discussions, and keynote speeches, covering a range of topics including trade, investment, innovation, technology, climate change and sustainability.

Sitharaman will deliver her address to the assembly virtually, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session.



Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, IGF, said, “This year's theme, ‘Unleashing Ambitions,’ sets the tone for discussions that transcend geographical boundaries and fosters an environment where India, Middle East and Africa can converge their strengths and leverage each other's expertise and resources to pioneer a new era of collaboration. IGF ME&A will be the catalyst for this collaboration, and showcase the limitless opportunities presented by the Global South.”



The event comes in the backdrop of the UAE-India partnership scaling newer heights. Bilateral trade between India and UAE has seen significant growth, registering a year-on-year increase of 16% to reach $85 billion in the April 2022-March 2023 period, and a target of achieving $100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030. The bilateral relationship is now acquiring newer dimensions with the two countries joining hands to support investments and development projects in Africa.



Looking forward to IGF ME&A, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir said, “In today’s world, the India – UAE strategic partnership stands tall. The centuries old trade relationship has taken flight and diversified into an unbelievable expanse of opportunities. It is based on the principle of mutual growth and development, taking pride in each other’s successes, and creating solutions that are inclusive and have the global good in mind.”



With over 150 speakers and 1,000+ participants, IGF ME&A will feature:

IGF Dialogues: Exclusive gathering of industry leaders and policymakers engaging in peer-to-peer roundtable dialogues spanning trade, fintech, food security, climate change etc.

IGF Forum: Exploring the untapped potential, and newer avenues for collaboration between governments and businesses in India, the Middle East, and Africa.

IGF Studio: Spotlighting topics in tech, media, leadership, and geopolitics in a broadcast studio format hosted by top news anchors with thought leaders, celebrities, CEOs and Founders.

Founders and Funders Forum: Examining how emerging markets are driving innovation and using leapfrog technology to reshape their future with leading founders, funders and entrepreneurs from India, UAE and Africa.

WomenIN Forum: Deep dive into how women can claim their rightful place at the forefront of innovation and leadership with some of the most successful achievers.

Climate and Business Forum (ClimB): Ahead of COP28—explore climate leadership, green financing and innovative policies for sustainable growth.

Key speakers include:

1. Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Finance, India

2. Bhupender Yadav- Minister of Environment, India

3. Dr Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Minister of State Electronics & IT, India

4. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama- Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, UAE

5. Patricia Scotland- Secretary-General, Commonwealth of Nations

6. Harsh Sanghavi- Gujarat Minister of State Home, Industries

7. Nikhil Kamath- Co-Founder, Zerodha

8. Vijay Shekhar Sharma- Founder & CEO, Paytm

9. Gaur Gopal Das- Monk, Author

10. Ian Ferrao- Group CEO, Airtel Money

11. Kate Hampton- CEO, Children's Investment Fund Foundation

12. Suniel Shetty- Actor

13. Sanya Malhotra- Actor

15. Palki Sharma- Journalist

16. Sima Ved- Founder & Chairwoman, Apparel Group

17. Sachin Dev Duggal- Co-founder, Builder AI

The IGF ME&A culminates just ahead of COP28 and concludes on November 29 with the Climate for Business Summit and COP28 Gala Reception and Dinner featuring Bhupender Yadav, India’s Environment Minister, as the Chief Guest, making it a pivotal prelude to the global climate conference.



One can find the full list of speakers here and programme schedule here.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. To know more, click here.



