India ITME 2022 - Creativity Meets Definition & Expertise Meets Innovation

India, December 1, 2022: India ITME events have always been a premier destination for Technology, Innovation & Knowledge distribution, going ahead with this knowledge dissemination agenda. India ITME 2022 is now ready with many Unique & Interesting activities for Exhibitors, Visitors & Students at its upcoming Mega event India ITME 2022 at IEML, Greater Noida, India from 8th – 13th December 2022.

RBSM: India ITME Society & EEPC India has organized a Reverse Buyer Seller Meeting on 9th, 11th & 12th December 2022 at Emerald Room, ITME Square, 2nd Floor, a concurrent program during India ITME 2022. The best opportunity to meet international buyers’ delegates from 13 Countries (Bangladesh, Belarus, Bhutan, Botswana, Ethiopia, Fiji, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Poland, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan) looking for Sourcing of Machinery, Spare parts, Components & Accessories.

PRODUCT LAUNCHES: Witness & experience 46 Product launches from Spinning, Weaving, Processing, Digital Printing, Home Textiles & Knitting, Embroidery & Garmenting Segments during the 6 days of the event and revolutionize the way of manufacturing.

CONFERENCES: India ITME 2022 ensures optimum experience & value addition for its exhibitors and visitors with interactive & focused sessions on enthralling topics by renowned Speakers & Industry stalwarts on practical topics which is the need of the hour. It is the best opportunity to acquire new knowledge from experts engaged in ground-breaking work in the textile & textile engineering industry vertical.

9th December: Session – Plenary

Inaugural Session – Ms. Roop Rashi Mahapatra, Textile Commissioner, Govt. of India

Transformation through Collaboration to achieve Sustainability - Prof. Thomas Gries, Chairman, ITA, RWTH Aachen, Germany

Strategic Innovation in Textile Value Chain – Mr. Uday Gill, CSO, Indorama

Need of Composites in the Energy Sector – Dr. PKC Bose, MD, Enercon

10th December

Innovate: Smart Manufacturing Conference by WTiN UK

Technical Seminar & Alumni Meet by DKTE Institute, Ichalkaranji

11th December: Session - Composites and Technical Textiles for the Energy and Building Sector in India

Hydrogen Storage systems - Trends in Europe and India – Mr. Asim Tewari, IIT B

Role of Carbon in Fuel Cell Technology and Energy Conversion Devices – Dr. Rajalakshmi Natarajan, IIT Dharwad

Fibre-based materials for future energy applications – Mr. Philipp Huber, RWTH Aachen, Germany

From fibers to components: What hydrogen storage technology has to do with textile technology? – Mr. Kumar Jois, RWTH Aachen, Germany

Composites & Technical textiles for Energy Efficient Building – Mr. Shantanu Bhat, RWTH Aachen, Germany

Multifunctional textile reinforced concrete structures for building applications – Ms. Gözdem Dittel, RWTH Aachen, Germany

12th December: Session - Circularity in Apparel Processing and Textile Manufacturing

Circularity in Apparel: Model for Future – Mr. Prashant Agrawal, Wazir Advisors

Learnings from the transformation in the Apparel & Textile Industry in Portugal - Braz Costa, Citeve, Portugal

Panel Discussion: Mr. Gurudas Aras - Strategic Consultant, Mr. Ranjit Sasi - India Head, Reverse Resources, Ms. Khusbhu Maheshwari - Fashion for Good, Mr. Anurag Gupta - MD, Usha Yarns

LIVE DEMONSTRATIONS: Meet weavers from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Odisha.

Register now at https://itme2022.india-itme.com/Forvisitor/registration to visit the most awaited & largest Textile Technology & Engineering Exhibition in India after a gap of 6 years.

We welcome you to this biggest & prestigious event India ITME 2022 - “To Celebrate the Soul of Textiles.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.