India ITME 2022 - Revolutionizing South East Asian Textile Industry

India, November 14, 2022: "India ITME 2022," the prestigious and most-awaited mega technology and engineering B2B exhibition for textiles, is hosted every four years in India to cater to the machinery and technology requirements of the textile industry in India and neighboring South East Asian and Middle Eastern countries. The 11th edition of India ITME 2022 will take place from December 8–13, 2022, and will be the first mega-event following the pandemic.

Showcasing 1600 + machines, 68 countries, 1000 + Exhibitors geared up to creating a high voltage goal-oriented interaction at this B2B Event to attract business leads, new opportunities in a vibrant and large sized market – India!

"Slow and Steady” has been the growth story of the Indian textile industry. India’s textile industry has strived to build modern capabilities alongside nurturing age-old tradition and skills to stay strong and proud, facing challenges from speed, cutthroat price competition, and a youthful/instant fashion industry brought on by the advent of modern technology.

The India ITME Society has played a significant role in facilitating technology access to the nation's textile industry from across the globe, enabling textile segments to upgrade their manufacturing technology and export capabilities. ITME exhibitions from 1980 onwards were a special boon for small companies who could view and access engineering advancements in textile machinery from across the globe without bearing a high cost. Over time, India ITME events became a must-attend event for South-East Asian countries looking to develop their own textile industry.

"India ITME 2022" has brought a rich array of concurrent programs, workshops, and conferences, offering an action-packed week for industry members.

Key topics for the further growth of the Indian textile industry with the latest technology and the government's vision for boosting textile machinery manufacturing will be discussed at the "CEO Conclave."

Jointly with EEPC, the India ITME Society has organized B2B meetings (RBSM) with buyer delegates from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Poland, Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco,Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Bhutan, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Fiji, Guatemala, and Kyrgyzstan.

India today offers the most reliable, stable, and trusted business environment to global businesses. The Indian textile industry offers a large and growing opportunity, and India ITME 2022 is the gateway to this vast database of potential customers and business partnerships.

