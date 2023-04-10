India ITME Society Announces the 2nd Edition of ITME Africa & M.E. 2023

India, 10th April, 2023: India ITME Society announces ITME AFRICA & M.E. 2023 - a unique and exclusive business event with the theme “Prosperity through Textile Technology & Engineering.” The 2nd edition ITME Africa & M.E. is to be held from 30th Nov – 2nd December 2023, at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, Kenya.

In ways, both subtle and obvious, textiles made our world. It is the right tool for livelihood, prosperity, and creativity for both genders across cultures and geography, weaving cultures, communities, and nations together. That’s the base for ITME Africa & M.E. 2023 - A signature event by the India ITME Society. Not just creating business, but harmony and prosperity together.

ITME Africa & M.E. 2023 is a catalyst striving to transform the textile industry of Africa & Middle East in the coming decades by opening up unlimited opportunities for business, sourcing, collaboration, and investment in the Textiles, Textile Engineering, Ancillary & Allied Industries.

Why Africa, Why Kenya?

Despite an enormous untapped potential for trade expansion with Africa & M.E, presently trade with these regions is limited to certain sectors only. There is enormous potential & opportunity and this is the right time and right phase.

India, today is the 2nd largest Textile industry globally and has a strong base in Textile engineering having indigenous companies as well as multinational manufacturing in India. Thus India is well-positioned as a partner to improve the production and export capacities of the emerging Textile Industry of Africa & M.E. With the growing importance of South-South cooperation, India’s expertise can be leveraged to build the textile industry in Africa through the sharing of knowledge and technology.

Along with promoting trade, and investment, creating a business-friendly environment and vibrant private sector, this exhibition focuses on working in partnership with the government, business community, and other stakeholders. This unique and exclusive business facilitator shall open up an entire continent of new opportunities facilitating business connections with Ethiopia, Botswana, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Jordan, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Djibouti, Eritrea, and other Countries in the Middle East.

With over 80 years of development and the fastest-growing economy with growing Textile Technology in the African continent, Kenya is on the right path to becoming Africa’s Textile and Apparel Hub. Kenya is a major country of the African Union & prominent member of AFTA, Nairobi, the capital of Kenya shall be the apt city to host this international business & technology event in December 2023, thus facilitating access to Textile Technology, Skill development opportunities, Technology transfer for the whole of the continent. With this, it shall strengthen its position as a pioneer in the modernization of its textile industry and position itself as a pivot for Textile technology upgradation for Africa & M.E focusing on new chapters such as

• Cotton Seed & Cotton Farming Technology & Equipment,

• Machinery related to Engineering Products,

• Home Textile Products

• Associated Goods and Services for Textile Industry

• Technical Information Services, Educational Research Institutes & COEs.

Online bookings open from 3rd April 2023 at 1300 hrs (IST), India ITME Society welcomes you to the 2nd Series of the strategic International business event ITME Africa & M.E. 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}