India prepares for the USD 243 million Powerball lottery draw

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:59 IST

It’s official: the U.S. Powerball jackpot didn’t fall in its draw on December 2, 2020. The five numbers drawn were: 28, 31, 40, 41, 46, and the Powerball number was: 4. It’s still possible to win the lottery’s incredible top prize and becoming a multi-multi-millionaire in the next draw!

You can buy official Powerball tickets without leaving your home in India, and play for the $243 million jackpot (17 billion rupees) on December 5, 2020. This is legally possible when you use the online lottery ticket service LottoSmile.

Thousands of Indians have already begun using the services of LottoSmile.in to securely purchase official tickets for Powerball and other foreign lotteries. If you want to know how LottoSmile works, please continue reading.

Is it legal to play U.S. lotteries from India?

According to Adrian Cooremans, LottoSmile’s spokesman, it is possible to play American lotteries such as Powerball from India as “lottery rules clearly state that you do not need to be a citizen or resident to play, nor is there any law in the United States prohibiting a foreigner from winning the lottery.”

Based on those rules, residents of India can participate in the Powerball draw with official lottery tickets purchased legally on their behalf by a reputable ticket messenger service, such as LottoSmile.

And when an Indian wins... What happens?

When an Indian wins a smaller secondary prize in a lottery draw, the prize money is transferred directly to their personal account. However, when an Indian wins a lottery jackpot, LottoSmile makes all the necessary arrangements for the winner to travel to claim the prize in person. The winner does not pay any commission or extra payment to LottoSmile, and he is offered a free-of-charge attorney to accompany him in the process.

The odds of an Indian winning this USD 243 million Powerball jackpot are exactly the same as those of someone playing in the United States. An Indian who buys his tickets at LottoSmile could be the jackpot winner if he hits all the numbers in the Powerball draw.

LottoSmile charges a small service fee, but the good news is that “when you win, we don’t charge commissions, no matter how big or small the prize is,” LottoSmile’s representatives explain.

About LottoSmile.in

LottoSmile is a leading online lottery ticket messaging service in the world, enabling people everywhere to play, and possibly win, the biggest international lotteries. Since its launch in 2002, LottoSmile has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over six million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama, who won $30 million playing Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq, who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

The current Powerball jackpot of USD 243 million will be drawn on Saturday, December 5. All Indians who buy their official Powerball tickets at LottoSmile will participate in the draw with the same conditions as if they were physically in the United States.

What if this time it’s your turn to win? Could you handle winning such a huge amount? There’s only one way to find out. Get your Powerball tickets in time for the draw and good luck!