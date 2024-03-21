India says, 'Namak ho Tata ka, Tata Namak', brand says it with a refreshing twist

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Tata Salt, a pioneer and market leader in India’s branded iodised salt segment, has launched a unique campaign that breathes new life into its iconic jingle, ‘Namak ho Tata ka, Tata Namak’. The multi-asset campaign celebrates the brand’s ubiquity as ‘Desh Ka Namak’, resonating with the youth and also capturing the pulse of India. It offers a new outlook with a fresh spin to the jingle while retaining its timeless signature tune.



The 2.0 version of ‘Namak ho Tata ka, Tata Namak’ jingle promises its consumers an element of surprise and delight; it also introduces a refreshed perspective on its enduring presence in households across India. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign includes a series of 11 light hearted yet quick-witted films showcasing the jingle’s presence in various moments of a consumer’s daily life, therefore making it an omnipresent ‘Desh ka Namak’ brand.



Through these innovative immersive experiences, Tata Salt, one of the most loved brands in the country, aims to build a deeper connection with its consumers across generations and establish itself as a brand that resonates with the values and aspirations of today's audience.



Commenting on the campaign, Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods - India, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Tata Salt is one of India’s most trusted and responsible brands. Its legacy as ‘Desh Ka Namak’ spans more than 40 years. The new campaign featuring its iconic jingle, which took birth in the 1980s, doffs a hat to the enduring appeal of the brand and its ability to evolve with the times. With this initiative, we also aim to deepen our connection with our audience and reinforce Tata Salt’s commitment to be part of their lives, promoting health and happiness.”



Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner, Creative (West), Ogilvy, said, “For most of our country, salt means Tata Salt. And Tata Salt means trust. It is a bond built on love. The new 'Desh ka Namak' campaign gives back the same love and trust that people place on a legacy, iconic brand. We put one of the most loved Tata Salt tunes back in people's life, in moments that are as everyday as the salt itself. A movie scene, a cat, an election rally and such things. We hope everyone likes the new 'Desh ka Namak' campaign and loves the brand the way they always have.”



As a pioneering brand, Tata Salt’s unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has made ‘Desh ka Namak’ one of the most loved brands. It not only sets the standard for purity of salt in the country but also advocates for combating iodine deficiency across the nation.



Watch the films here.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfU2RARBZLs