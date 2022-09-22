Indian Billionaire Sudha Reddy Awarded At F4D’s First Ladies Luncheon

Fashion 4 Development hosted its 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon in New York City that highlighted "Ten Decades Of Fashion 1920-2020”. International first ladies, fashion industry insiders, political influencers and diplomats gathered to celebrate the progress made towards positive social change worldwide in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Shining a spotlight for India overseas, the chairperson of MEIL Group and Sudha Reddy Foundation, Sudha Reddy was the only Indian to be invited and honored at the prestigious gathering that is a brainchild of Evie Evangelou. Celebrating and acknowledging her unwavering commitment to humanitarian work in India, the Hyderabad-based businesswoman, philanthropist and fashion icon was felicitated with the Fashion 4 Development Philanthropy Award at the hands of New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi. In the past Charlize Theron, Diane Kruger, Arianna Huffington, Diane Von Furstenberg, Naomi Campbell, Amber Heard, Ellie Goulding, Victoria Beckham, Donna Karan have won top honours at the Fashion 4 Development gathering.

Speaking about her appearance at the event this year she says, “It was a remarkable event and I’m truly happy to have contributed to such a diverse range of conversations revolving around sustainable lifestyle practices for a healthier tomorrow. It was so insightful to meet like-minded thought leaders and achievers from different walks of life. It is my constant endeavour to represent Hyderabad at important world events and be a catalyst of change.

Elaborating further about her felicitation she adds, “I’m very honored. When you receive an award like this, it means that you are empowering the people around you. It’s an award I’m very proud to get because I feel like I take quite an active role in trying to educate the youth on the importance of philanthropy. This is extra special because I care about charity so much. This award for me represents promoting positive social change and economic growth for the underprivileged and their communities worldwide through the unifying power of fashion.”

The fashionista of Hyderabad opted for a bespoke Tarun Tahliani ensemble, a royal ivory-lavender kalidar lehenga saree with resham-dori work highlighted with 3D flowers, crystal sequin embellishments and pearls that she will team up with a vintage 15-row Basara pearl Mughal-era inspired necklace for the luncheon, bringing Indian craftsmanship to the forefront. For the ball, she sported a pristine white tipper bow back gown in brocade by veteran Japanese fashion designer Tadashi Shoji accompanied with a pearl head veil by couturier Neeta Lulla. Her statement accessories for the outing included an embellished Dolce & Gabbana shoulder bag and the Heart Of The Ocean necklace, a tanzanite blue diamond neck piece.

By way of introduction, Sudha Reddy was the only Indian and first Hyderabad origin celebrity to be invited to the prestigious Met Gala in 2021 and Paris Haute Couture Week in 2022.

The humanitarian who leads with her heart helms the corporate social responsibility initiatives of Megha Group Of Industries driving several social impact projects across India, while the eponymous Sudha Reddy Foundation aims to support women and children focusing on affordable healthcare and accessible education.

Her extensive charity work includes a collaboration with Elizabeth Hurley to campaign for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Paris and working alongside American actress Eva Longaria to raise awareness about children suffering from chronic diseases at The Global Gift Gala.

Amongst her awards and achievements are the Champions Of Change Award by the Telangana Government 2022 and the Young Indian Women Achievers Under 45 Award at Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) in 2021

