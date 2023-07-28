Indian Crypto Exchange, Flitpay, Collaborates with Niyofin for Effortless Crypto Tax Filing in India

Flitpay, one of the most popular Indian cryptocurrency exchanges, announced its partnership with Niyofin, an ITR filing platform, to establish hassle-free income tax filing for its users.

This lock and key collaboration of a Crypto exchange with a tax filing service provider aims to enhance the all-around experience of Flitpay crypto traders from trading to tax filing.

As a part of this mutual endeavour, crypto traders and investors associated with Flitpay will get a FLAT 50% discount on all Tax filing plans offered by NiyoFin. The exchange released the promo code “FLITPAY50” for its users to apply while purchasing the right tax filing plan to redeem the discount.

“To widen crypto adoption, it is necessary to make every aspect simple and swift so that those willing to adopt it do not have second thoughts. Since the Indian Government announced a 30% tax on crypto profits and 1% TDS on crypto trades in 2022, there was a clear need for a suitable collaboration to support our users in meeting tax obligations imposed by the Indian Tax authorities. This partnership with Niyofin will serve as a one-stop solution for our users to stay compliant with regulations without any hustle”, announces Flitpay, founded by Akash Bansal and Ashish Sangai.

The other collaborator, Niyofin, shared, “With our world-class tool and seasoned tax experts, we will prove a value addition for the Indian Tax community. With Flitpay being our first Crypto-centric collaboration, we are excited to assist its strong user base in accurately filing their taxes and staying compliant with Indian tax regulations. Our customizable plans and free one-on-one consultations allow us to uncomplicate the ITR filing for every Indian.”

The strategic collaboration between Flitpay and NiyoFin is set to solve the weighty dilemma of crypto tax filing faced by lakhs of crypto investors. Both entities’ commitment and joint efforts toward simplifying crypto tax filing for Indians hint that the Indian crypto community is on the right track. With more such efforts by other Indian crypto players, the mainstream adoption of crypto seems within reach.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.