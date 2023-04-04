Indian entrepreneur Shatrughan Sinha expands vacation platform HolidayKeepers in the US

Shatrughan Sinha, an Indian-origin entrepreneur, has taken another step to expand his vacation rental business in the United States. His company, Holidaykeepers has already achieved immense success in the vacation rental market and has now set its sights on greater heights.

About Shatrughan Sinha and HolidayKeepers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Holidaykeepers is a vacation rental platform that offers stunning properties across the USA, including luxurious villas, cozy cabins, and farmhouses. The platform was founded by Mr. Sinha in 2017, with the aim of providing travelers with luxurious, comfortable stays and unforgettable experiences.

Mr. Sinha launched his career with a BE in Computer Science and Engineering from our very own Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Bangalore. Later, Mr. Sinha made his mark in the world of investment banking, having worked with a renowned firm like Credit Suisse.

Story behind HolidayKeepers/ origins

Despite his previous successes, Mr. Sinha ironically discovered his true passion for real estate while on a family vacation to the Pocono Mountains. He fell in love with the Poconos within the first visit and decided to buy a second home there. The immense response he received when he listed this property as a vacation home showed him the untapped potential in this region, which led to the inception of HolidayKeepers. Since then, he has never looked back. With a fierce and relentless strategy, he has taken numerous risks to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams. He even gave up his well-paying white-collar job to focus on HolidayKeepers full-time and invested in multiple real estate portfolios to hedge the risk.

HolidayKeepers Take Off

Since its launch, HolidayKeepers has gained a steady foothold in the vacation rental market in the US, thanks to Sinha's entrepreneurial skills. Mr. Sinha wanted the luxury segment of Vacation Rental to be the USP of HolidayKeepers. The platform has received hundreds of positive reviews from customers, who have praised the quality of the properties and the excellent customer service provided.

Thanks to his tireless efforts and fearless strategies, Mr. Sinha doubled his asset valuations in just six months and has grown his portfolio to an astonishing 50 properties within just two years. To aid his growth and help with management, he has acquired two companies, Terracotta Realtors to help identify and acquire new properties, and SKIMBOX, a tech company to help with marketing. Through Mudiita Developers, Mr. Sinha has also ventured into construction and development with their first project “reflections” in full swing. He also overtook Mountain laurel resort and spa in the Poconos Mountains, venturing into the restaurants, resorts, and bar businesses, further cementing Mr. Sinha’s place in the hospitality industry.

Formula for success/ word of advice

Mr. Sinha says his mantra for success is his commitment to improving by at least 1% every day, every hour, and constantly striving to become a better leader and entrepreneur. His desire to be better than yesterday is what keeps his passion and his spirit as an entrepreneur alive.

HolidayKeepers Expansion

HolidayKeepers were focused and exclusive to the Poconos Mountains but, after being well established there, they have now set sights to conquer new regions in the US, such as Texas, New Jersey, Florida, and New York. HolidayKeepers are soon to be a global brand as they are working on expanding to Dubai and several locations in India.

These are small steps in reaching the company's goal of growing as an asset-based company by at least $125 million worth of assets and becoming a global vacation and holiday company.

Recognition

Shatrughan Sinha's dedication and hard work has not gone unnoticed, he has been featured in several prominent publications, including CEOWORLD Magazine, and Yahoo news. His success story has inspired many aspiring entrepreneurs around the world to follow suit and pursue their true passion.

Conclusion

Shatrughan Sinha wishes to continue providing a delightful experience to travelers all around the world through HolidayKeepers. His vision and exceptional leadership skills have already made Holidaykeepers a success, and with the expansion of the business, the platform is sure to make even bigger waves in the vacation rental market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.