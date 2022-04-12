Indian Ethnic Store G3+ Fashion - Making Fashion Accessible

A leading fashion house with an exhaustive assemblage of sartorial masterpieces under its roof, G3+ Fashion has consistently managed to stay at the top of its game by providing customers with nothing but the very best in terms of variety, quality, prices, and more. Mr Jigar Patel established the successful brand- G3+ Fashion that deals in a wide range of exquisite Indian ethnic wear as well as chic Western outfits for men, women, and kids to deliver a complete family shopping solution. Offering their enchanting apparels offline at their flagship store in Surat, Gujarat and also online through their website, they ship to multiple places pan India and also globally to more than 80 countries worldwide.

A one-stop solution for everyone’s fashion needs, G3+ Fashion has a massive physical outlet in Surat, spread across a vast area of 40,000 sq feet. Since its inception, its goal has been to make quality clothing accessible to one and all at reasonable prices that cater to different budgets. It is this goal that has driven them to stay abreast of the latest trends in the world of fashion and design distinct apparels that are loved by those with a contemporary style sense and also by those who prefer timeless pieces. With the launch of its e-commerce website g3fashion.com in 2010, G3+ Fashion has made another valuable addition to its 30 years of vast retail experience. This omni-channel concept has enabled the fashion giant to considerably widen its customer base from the boundaries of Surat to beyond all across the country as well as overseas to several countries worldwide.

Always a step ahead of the competition, G3+ Fashion prides itself in its exclusive ‘G3+ Video Shopping’ facility which was introduced in 2013, long before the pandemic made this feature a necessity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this service allowed G3+ Fashion’s local as well as global customers to browse through all their collections live from the convenience and safety of their own homes, via video calling platforms such as FaceTime, Skype, and WhatsApp. This unique feature was started to banish the scepticism about online shopping from the minds of shoppers, by providing them with a virtual in-store experience that goes above and beyond the realms of ordinary online shopping.

Jigar Patel, the man behind the establishment of G3+ Fashion, believes that every individual deserves to have a stylish, well-curated wardrobe that enhances their personality and makes them ever-ready to ace their fashion game, whatever the occasion. The demand for Indian ethnic wear in particular is always high, hence Mr. Patel wanted to create G3 as a platform that offered everything in one place - from kurtis, kurti sets, salwar kameez, lehenga choli, sarees, and more for women and girls, to sherwanis, kurta pajamas, pathani suits, waistcoat sets, etc. for men and boys. Additionally, G3 has now also ventured into the casual wear segment - helping customers get everything they need to complete or reinvent their wardrobe from a single destination.

“At G3+ Fashion, we aim to provide our cherished customers with an endless choice of superior quality garments at incredible prices, which they can avail offline from our store in Surat or online via the click of a button from any part of the world. Our excellent online store has allowed us to spread our wings far and wide and expanded our reach country-wide and also overseas. By utilising modern technology to introduce unique and advanced services like G3+ Video Shopping, we offer our clients a wholesome online shopping experience that is unlike any other,” says Mr. Jigar Patel, owner of G3+ Fashion.

Being one of the leading players in the fashion industry, G3+ Fashion is home to not only a plethora of exceptional readymade outfits, but it also creates enchanting bespoke pieces that are tailored to suit a customer’s specific requirements. Incorporating the plushest fabrics and magnificent designs, all of their apparels are designed to seamlessly blend comfort with glamour. Through its Video Shopping feature, G3+ Fashion connects both its local and global customers with trained sales professionals, who guide them in finding the perfect ensembles with precision.

From the live browsing and order placement right upto the delivery and even afterwards, every part of the process is smooth for the customers to enjoy a wonderful, and stress-free shopping experience. Whether one is looking for the latest lehenga design or trending sarees, salwar suits, etc. or new collections of sherwanis, pathani suits, and more - G3+ Fashion always has everything for everyone.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.