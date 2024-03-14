Indian Glory Awards & Fames 60 Under 60 Awards 2024 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR

Indian Glory Awards now in their 4th edition and Fames 60 Under 60 in their 1st edition, held at the Lemon Tree Hotel Gurugram, On 24th February, 2024. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize eminent personalities for their immense contribution to education/ business/ healthcare sectors that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP Congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavours!

Indian Glory Awards & Fames 60 Under 60 Awards 2024

Fames 60 Under 60 Awards 2024 Winner List:-

• Mrs. Nita Chandrashekhar Bhosale Dynamic Teacher of the Year

• Dr. S C Pandey Best Teacher of the Year

• Ms. Pearl Kaur Innovative Teacher of the Year

• Ms. Karishma Sethi Best NGO of the Year ( Samidha Welfare Foundation )

• Prof. Surabhi Verma Young Professor of the Year

• Primary Model School Saraibeeru, Kerakat Jaunpur Uttar Pradesh ( Mr. Laeeq Ahmad ) Best Service Provider in Education

• MR. NALINI KR. MAJUMDER Award for contribution to Education Community

• Colonel's Academy, Mhow Best School in Extracurricular Activities

• Prof. Dr. Suneeta Pandey Best Economics Professor of the Year

• Ms. Priyanka Kathait Contribution to Women Empowerment through Education

• Mr. Rabindra Nath Patra Award for "Empowering Tribal Communities through Water Governance" in Odisha.

• Dr. Navneet Kaur Best Teacher of the Year

• Khusheshwar Prasad "Avinash" Best Educationist of the Year

• Dr. B Ebenezar Outstanding Leadership Award

• Mr. Duryodhan Behra ( Sr. Officer Mining ) Best Service Provider

• Mr. Samir Chandra Pradhan Best Principal of the Year

• Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao EDUCATION LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

• Pooja Sharma ( Shri Ram Seva Sansthan, Jaipur) Outstanding Contribution in Education and Learning

• Mr. Ankur Kumar Most Innovative Artist of the Year

• Mr. Dineshwar Parsad Soni Dynamic Advocate of the Year

• Dr. Mishil Parikh Award for Contribution to the Healthcare Sector

• Mr. Arun Sharma Best Mathematics Teacher of the Year

• Dr. C Sujitha Deva Vishnu Women Entrepreneur of the Year

• Bachpann Rhymes ( Mrs. Akula Sapna ) Best Pre School of the Year Award

• Ms. Baljeet Oberoi Best Principal of the Year

• Dr. Arvind Kumar Pushkar Excellence in Clinical Leadership

• Dr. Sangramsinh Mali The Grand Revolution World Global Humanity, Peace & Environment Center Award

• Sanford World School, National Park Colony Chhabra Baran Rajasthan ( Director - Mr. Mahendra Kumar Meena ) Best School Excellent Award 2024

• The Adhyayan Pre School RAS, (Dist. - Beawar) Raj. ( Mr. Manish Kumar Sankhla ) Best Pre School of the Year

• ATHEENAPANDIAN PRIVATE LIMITED India's No.1 Biomedical Industry for Training & Placements

• Prof. (Dr.) Lalit Kumar Gupta (Director & Principal at Shyamlal Saraswati Mahavidylaya (PG)) Award for Contribution to Education Community

• Aripirala Yogananda Sastry Best Astrological Researcher Award

• Claremont International School, Ashta ( Mr. Rajesh Chougule ) Best School of the Year Award

• Nahla Centre for Child Development ( Wayanad, Kerala ) Award for Contribution in Healthcare

• ITS College of Professional Studies Greater Noida Most Preferred UG Institute for BBA and BCA in Delhi NCR

• Mrs. Nidhi Seth Bhalla Best Language Teacher of the Year

• Mrs. Micaela Da Rocha Afonso Ventura Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

• Dr. Rajkumar Topandasani Best Professor of the Year

• RNB Global University, Bikaner University of the Year

• Dr. Marin Jose Best Teacher of the Year

• Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan, Braintechlearningcentre Best Service Provider in Education

• Mrs. Dini Chandran C S National Youth Icon Award in Biotechnology 2024

• Dr. Aruna Ravindra Waghole Best Professor of the Year

• Dr. Nagaraj Basappa. Marennavar, Govt Pre University College Vadagavi, Belagavi Excellence in Academics

• DOON KIDS PRE PRIMARY SCHOOL BATHINDI JAMMU (Mr. NURE MOHAMAD) BEST PRE PRIMARY SCHOOL IN JAMMU

• Mrs. Toshali Gir Customer Service Excellence Award

• Dr. Sandip Gun Special Principal Recognition Award

• CMPS Hari Nagar Best Pre School of the Year

• Navroj Barkat Gangani Best Teacher of the Year

Indian Glory Awards 2024 Winner List :-

• Dr. Sujit Paul ( Zota Healthcare - Davaindia ) Best Pharma Retailer

• Adv. Dr. Sudhindra Bhat Best Advocate of the Year 2024

• Adv. Dr. Sudhindra Bhat ( SS LAW ) Pro Bono Publico Award

• Pradeep Kumar, Director- JD STUDY ABROAD KANPUR .UP BEST CAREER COUNSELLOR

• Mr. Varishab Kalra Best Nutritionist of the Year

• Garuda Mart India Pvt. Ltd. ( Mr. Venkataramana Revuru ) Manufacturing in Consumer Products Award

• Mr. Anurag Pandey ( Purvanchal Educational Trust ) Youth leadership Award

• Fortune4 Technologies Technology Solutions Provider of the Year

• Mr. Quadri Mohammad Minhajuddin Lifetime Achievement Award

• Mr. Vivek Kumar Jha Venture Capital Lawyer of the Year

• Dr. Nikhil Gambhir Best International Motivational Speaker & Business Coach of the Year

• Aripirala Yogananda Sastry Youngest Doctorate Achiever in Astrology and Vaasthu

• Dr. Ramesh Chandra Best Medical Humanitarian Efforts

• Mr. Sagar Azad Best Publisher of the Year Award

• Dr. Prakash Madhavdasji Heda Outstanding Patient Care Award

• Mr. Vinayak Mehta Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year

• Mr. Alok Kumar Award for Contribution to the Sports Sector

• Dr. Pt. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava Most Trusted International Nadi Astrologer Across the Globe

• Morning Star School ( Late Babul Banik ) Best Pre School of the Year Award

• Mr. SUNIL KISANRAO KADLAG ( Kadlag Investment ) National Quality Award

• Mr. Sudip Bajarang Wakale National Quality Award

• Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Best School of the Year Award

• Mrs. Srividhya Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

• Dr. Narahari Vishnu Kadekar Customer Service Excellence Award

• Ms. Laxmiswarupa Dhal Tech Leadership Award

• Mr. Ramesh Thakre Lifetime Achievement Award

• Dr. Sutapa Ray Award for Contribution to the Education Community

• Ms. Suneeta Mukherjee Distinguished Service Award

• VCARE InfoTech Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd ( NewGen IT ) Fastest Growing ( IT services ) Company in India 2022-24

• Mr. Jagdish Bhatt Innovative Businessman of the Year 2023-24

• International Delhi Public School - Cherukupalli ( Dr. Pynam Sai Ganesh Reddy ) Outstanding Achievements in Sports

• Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao Best Educationist of the Year as Ambassador of World Human Rights Protection Commission and Facebook Super Editor

• Dr. Challa Kiranmai Lolaji ( Healthify Rural India ) Healthcare Startup of the Year

• Dr. L R U Umamaheswari Award for Contribution to Student Development

• Pinnacle Engineering Classes ( Ruchi Nachlani ) Coaching Institute of the Year

• Mr. Zillar Rahaman Award for Contribution to Education Community

• Dr. Arvind Tiwari Community Empowerment Award

• Mr. Rohan Singh Tomar ( QRT Auto Private Limited ) Customer Satisfaction excellence Award

• Dr. Raviprakash Surendra Nath Singh Best Mathematics Professor of the Year

• Mr. Neeraj Goel National Digital Media & Research Award

• Mr. Gaurav Mishra ( Prospect Precise ITES LLP ) Customer Service Excellence Award

• Mr. Rishi Rasane ( Prospect Precise ITES LLP ) Best B2B Marketing Agency of the Year

• Mr. Vinod Tukaram Bhangale Best Liabrarian of the Year

• Mahadasyam Tiruvengala Jyothi Contribution to Women Empowerment through Education

• Mrs. Sathiyabama Best Spiritual Educator

• Dr. Kamna Sarkar Award for Best Contribution in the Society through Legal Awareness

• CliMed Research Solutions, India ( Dr. Ajit Singh ) Best Edtech of the Year

• Dr. Pradnya Gaikwad Healthcare Leadership Award

• Lion. MJF. Dr. Anish Kumar. A Humanitarian Service Changemaker of the Year 2024

• Mr. Vikar Mustafa Shonthu Lifetime Achievement Award

• Priyanka Kathait Contribution to Women Empowerment through Education

• Mr. Simranpreet Singh Journalist of the Year ( Documentary & Research Excellence )

• Kradle to Krayonns Preschool ( Leena Jain ) Best Pre-School of the Year

• SUNIL NISHIKANT GODBOLE The Andy Hyman Award for Social Services

• Mr. Abhijeet Vanraj Vanzara Dynamic Advocate of the Year

• Alok Kumar Founder, Thore Network ( Thorecoin ) Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence

• Jobstars HR Solutions Private Limited Best Global HR Company

• Mr. Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar ( Vivekananda World School ) Best School Promoting Extra Curricular Activity Award

• Dr. Ruby Taneja Educational Reformer of the Year

• Nurmiya Kadumiya Pathan Award for Contribution to Student Development

• Dr. NAFEESATHUL MIZRIYA. K A Personal Development and Motivation Award

• Mr. CA Ramesh Manilal Nagar Award for Contributing in Student Counseling

• Mr. Abdul Rashid Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

• Shri Ganesh Sr. Sec. School, Sidhi Best Residential School of the Year

• Tripat Girdhar ( Arete Design Studio ) Innovative Architecture Designer

• Mr. Duryodhan Behra ( Sr. Officer Mining ) Lifetime Achievement Award

• Mr. T Ashuhrii Romeo Award for Innovative Startup Leaders of the Year & Innovative Startup of Agriculture Sector in Policy Making

• RTC ADTECH PVT. LTD. ( Mr. Ankit goyal ) Best Digital Marketing Startup of the Year

• Dr. Namita Narendra Puri Best Clinical Excellence Award

• RTC ADTECH PVT. LTD. ( Mrs Anjla Devi ) Best Startup Digital Marketing Agency

• RTC ADTECH PVT. LTD. ( Mr. Himanshu Raj ) Best Startup Digital Advertising Campaign

• Jayavantrao Nivritti Jadhav Best Fort/Fort Trekker of the Year

• Dr. ALKESH SHANTILAL NAINAV ( Ushakal Polyclinic ) Clinical Excellence Award

• Ms. Susmita Mondal “+Ve Fashion Trendsetter of the Year 2024”

• Diametric Design Studio Best Emerging Architectural Practice with Innovative Concept Design

• Prof. (Dr.) Dinesh Babu Gautam Innovative Principal of the Year

• StoreBeyond Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd Best Service Provider in Branding & Marketing of the Year

• Mr. PRANAB JYOTI SAIKIA, CEO-MOUPIA HANDICRAFT PRODUCER COMPANY LTD. Best CEO of the Year

• Mr. Deepak Sharma, TRUSTEE UDAYAN CARE -NGO Best Social Worker of the Year

• Dr. Arvind Kumar Pushkar Award for Contribution in Healthcare Sector

• Global Institute of Technology & Management, Gurugram Best Engineering College in Haryana

• Abhay Pratap Singh Bhadauria Young Director of the Year

• Sikkim Global Technical University Best Emerging University in Category of Multidisciplinary Private Universities in North - East INDIA

• Mr. SANDEEP JOSHI, Founder and DIRECTOR of Interia Studio Best Conception Interior Designs

• Mr. Manjeet Singh Best Rotarary ( Social Work ) of the Year

• Dr. Uday Shankar Most Advance Dental Service Provider ( Rural,Urban Area )

• Astro Pankaj Sharma Lifetime Achievement In Astrology

• DR. RAHUL SHUKLA Best Assistant Professor in Academic Advising

• Prime Dental Clinic powered by ITS Group Greater Noida Excellence in Dental Implantology

• ClinMasters powered by a unit of ITS Group Greater Noida Clinical Excellence in Continuing Education in Dentistry

• Mr. Prabhakar Baranwal Leadership and Innovation Award

• Birla school, Pilani Best Managed School

• Dr. C. A Deva Vishnu Women Entrepreneur of the Year

• Saima Saleem ( CEO of Rediscover ) Inspirational Counsellor of the Year

• Spring Buds Educational Institute , OMPORA District Budgam J K Best School Award

• Mekanix Transmissions India LLP Product Quality and Reliability Award

• Dr. Sandip Gun Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

• Mr. Chandu Kumar Agarwal Award for Contribution to Education Community

• Dr. Padmasini Srinivasan Award for Excellence in Research

• Dr. Jyothi M N ( East West College of Management ) Best Service Provider in Education

• Ishav Mehta Lamba Best Health and Wellness Blog

• Mr. Ashish Kumar ( Being Social- Ek Nayi Shuruaat ) Humanitarian Award

• Mrs. Darshana Harshad Gelada ( Centre for STEM and Space Science ) Best Edtech of the Year

• Dr. Dhruv M Bhaliya ( Maruti Hospital & Ayucare Center ) Medical Excellence Award

• Dr. M S Medhini Best HR and Admin of the Year

• V. Lalrinmawia Dynamic Headmaster of the Year

• DOON KIDS PRE PRIMARY SCHOOL Best Service Provider in Education

• Dr. K Vijay Venkatesh Award for Best Professors and HOD

• Dr. V Vidyashree Nandini Award for Best Professors and HOD

• Mrs. Megha Vaid ( Concord Biotech Limited ) Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR ) Award

• Trisha Kapoor Women Entrepreneur of the Year

• Dr. Sonia Pandey ( Prof. ) Dean -Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Rama University, U.P Most Emerging Higher Education Institute of the Year

• RNB Global University, Bikaner Best University of the Year

• Mr. N K Rajkumar Outstanding Achievement Award

• Mrs. Madhusmita Mohanty Best Author of the Year

• Celebrity Dentistry Best Dental and Oral Health Services

• Dr. Jai Prakash Sharma Social Justice Warrior Award

• Prof. Manobjyoti Bordoloi Lifetime Achievement Award

• Ms. Shehnaz Yakubbhai Kothariya Best Teacher of the Year

• Dr. Vithoba Tukaram Tale ( JSPMS Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering ) Award for Contribution to the Education Community

• Jalpan Pankaj Lala Business Intelligence Award

• Mrs. Dini Chandran C S Award for Excellence in Contribution to Education Community

• Balmukund Diamond Steel The Next Gen TMT Steel Award

• Mr. Abhishek Kumar Creative User Experience Evolution Award

• Amee Foundation ( Anand P. Soni ) Educational Excellence Award

• Dr. O. S. Ramanujam Best international Technical Trainer of the Year 2024

• Mr. Nagaraj Sulegaon Service to Humanity Award

• RATAN GROUP Best Warehousing Project

• Mr. Abhinandan Tripathy Emerging Artist of the Year

• Dr. D. V. Raja Sekhara Murthy Award for Contribution to Student Development

• Unicorn Logistics ( Mr. Hameem Ahammed MJ ) Logistics And Freight Forwarding Partner

• Mr. Anuj Shrivastava Best Audio Series Creator

• Ms. Debjani Ghosh Community Service and Philanthropy Award

• Mrs. Rinku Jain ( Aspirations Institute ) Award for Contribution to Student Development

• Speed Infra Developers LLP Best Residential Project

• Dr. Palakeeti Madhusudhan ( Business Administration & business Ambassador ) Business Intelligence Award

• Mr. Karra Pruthvi Research Award in Creative Work and Media Production

• Dr. Sonal DM Pulmonary Medicine Practising in IVY hospital Mohali Medical Excellence in Specialised Field

• Dr. Venugopal Reddy Iragamreddy Best Doctor of the Year

• Dr. Charanjeet Verma Award for Contribution to Students Development in Hindi Typing (Unicode font) & Hindi Stenography

• Mr. Sudarshan Sabat Best Mind Trainer in the World

• Dr. Lily Aye Terangpi Award for Contribution to Students Development

• Defence Career Academy, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra Best Residential Sainiki School

• GIMT GROUP OF EDUCATION Lifetime Achievement Award

• Atul Goyal Entrepreneur of the Year 2023-2024

• Dr. Anil Trimbakrao Gaikwad Innovative Professor of the Year

• Rohit More Youngest Industrialist Of the Year

• Veerbhadrappa Vastrala (Spring Fields High School) Best School Implying ARTS in Education Award

• Dr. Uppuluri Varuna Naga Venkata Arjuna Young Scientist of the Year

• Er. Umakanta Pani Public Sector Leadership in Road Safety

• CA. Ajitkumar Chandulal Shah Award for Contribution to Students Development

• Dr. Sandeep Kataria Social Justice Warrior Award

• Dr. Yesha Jani Best Researcher in the field of Oral Medicine and Radiology

• Krupa Jani Best Researcher in the field of Virology

• Ms. Pratima Vishwakarma Innovative Teacher of the Year

• Prof. (Dr.) Pijush Dutta Best Innovation Award Exceptional for Education Strategy

• Mr. Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw Entrepreneur and Social Service

• Dr. Ruchika Arora Best Coffee Cup Reader

• Adv. Deepak Dravid Best Matrimonial Advocate of the Year

• Yashwant Dattatray Ghaisas Best Researcher of the Year

• Mr. Taher Kapadia Best Business Agility Award

• Rakesh Varma Lifetime Achievement Award

• Sangita Varma Outstanding Language Teacher

• Dr. R Chethan, Pranam Dental and Medical Speciality Clinic, Bengaluru, Karnataka Best Dental and Oral Health Services

• UAL - Bengal, Prop : UAL Industry Limited Outstanding Industry Award

• Darshan Jain, Owner of Veer Plast Dynamic Manufacturing Company of the Year

• GRAND SPEED NETWORK PVT LTD ( MR. DARSHAN PANJWANI ) Best Business to Business Courier Solution Awards

• D Y Patil, Dnyanpushpa Vidya Niketan, Navi Mumbai Best School for Academic Excellence

• Mr. Riyaz Ahmad Malik Outstanding Leadership in Philanthropy

• HULM Training and Development Pvt. Ltd. Best Mental Health and Relationships Counselling Center in Bangalore

• Mr. Pulkit Kumar Innovation in Education Awards

• MR. MD. ABUBAKAR ABDI (DIRECTOR - DON BOSCO SCHOOL, DARBHANGA) BEST YOUNG DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

• Jyotisacharya Dr. Suvendu Kumar Das, Bhubaneswar, Odisha Excellence in Astrological Predictions

• Joys Institute of Management Studies Pvt. Ltd ( Mr. Sojo T J ) Institute with Best Placement

• Dr. SARNATH BHIVAJI SAUNDADKAR Best Director of the Year

• Pramila Kanna Best Principal Award for the Year 2023- 2024

• Sunrise Interiors, Bangalore Best Interior Designer of the Year

The event was graced by Hon'ble Justice ANANGA KUMAR PATNAIK ( Former Judge Supreme Court of India ), Hon'ble Justice Dr. K. G. BALAKRISHNAN ( Former Chief Justice Supreme Court of India ), Mr. MADAN LAL - Veteran Cricketer ( Played in the 1983 Cricket World Cup Winning India Squad ), Guests of Honor for the event were, Mr. Hemant Sud ( Creative Director : Abraxas Lifestyle LLP Chairman : Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID-DRC) ), Ms. Anu Chadha ( Signatory of UN Women's Regional Office & NITI Aayog, India International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge (IWEC) USA, Awardee Certified Coach by TPC Leadership UK ), Mrs. Manashi Roy, ( First Lady & Former Deputy Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry ), Mrs. Sushila Sukumaran ( President - Quota International, New Delhi ), Prof. SUBAH RAJAN Senior Fellow ( The IMAGINDIA, New Delhi ), Shri. GEORJEE KOCHUPURAKAL ( Founder Chairman & Council Director - GCCR ),Dr. SANGRAMSINH MALI ( World Peace Ambassador Official India , French & USA) , Dr. SUJIT PAUL ( Group CEO - Zota Healthcare (Davaindia) ), Maj Gen Sanjay Soi ( Retd. ) ( President Advisory Board Exstemplar, Advisor - Forum for Global Studies, Advisor International Institute of Influencers ), Mr. NEERAJ GOEL ( Founder Director, R Digital Media & Research ) The speakers discussed their views about "Leadership Mastery: Building a Foundation for Effective Leadership."

Kiteskraft Productions LLP felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees all over India for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the business/ healthcare/ education sectors. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of business and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced individuals learning outcomes. The conference focused on the importance of AI in business/ healthcare/education on global leadership, e-commerce and retail trade policy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces all the award winners of the Indian Glory Awards & Fames 60 Under 60 Awards 2024

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

