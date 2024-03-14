 Indian Glory Awards &amp; Fames 60 Under 60 Awards 2024 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR - Hindustan Times
Indian Glory Awards & Fames 60 Under 60 Awards 2024 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR

Published on Mar 14, 2024 06:06 PM IST

Kiteskraft Productions LLP Congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavours!

ByHT Brand Studio

Indian Glory Awards now in their 4th edition and Fames 60 Under 60 in their 1st edition, held at the Lemon Tree Hotel Gurugram, On 24th February, 2024. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize eminent personalities for their immense contribution to education/ business/ healthcare sectors that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning.

Fames 60 Under 60 Awards 2024 Winner List:-

Mrs. Nita Chandrashekhar Bhosale Dynamic Teacher of the Year

Dr. S C Pandey Best Teacher of the Year

Ms. Pearl Kaur Innovative Teacher of the Year

Ms. Karishma Sethi Best NGO of the Year ( Samidha Welfare Foundation )

Prof. Surabhi Verma Young Professor of the Year

Primary Model School Saraibeeru, Kerakat Jaunpur Uttar Pradesh ( Mr. Laeeq Ahmad ) Best Service Provider in Education

MR. NALINI KR. MAJUMDER Award for contribution to Education Community

Colonel's Academy, Mhow Best School in Extracurricular Activities

Prof. Dr. Suneeta Pandey Best Economics Professor of the Year

Ms. Priyanka Kathait Contribution to Women Empowerment through Education

Mr. Rabindra Nath Patra Award for "Empowering Tribal Communities through Water Governance" in Odisha.

Dr. Navneet Kaur Best Teacher of the Year

Khusheshwar Prasad "Avinash" Best Educationist of the Year

Dr. B Ebenezar Outstanding Leadership Award

Mr. Duryodhan Behra ( Sr. Officer Mining ) Best Service Provider

Mr. Samir Chandra Pradhan Best Principal of the Year

Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao EDUCATION LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Pooja Sharma ( Shri Ram Seva Sansthan, Jaipur) Outstanding Contribution in Education and Learning

Mr. Ankur Kumar Most Innovative Artist of the Year

Mr. Dineshwar Parsad Soni Dynamic Advocate of the Year

Dr. Mishil Parikh Award for Contribution to the Healthcare Sector

Mr. Arun Sharma Best Mathematics Teacher of the Year

Dr. C Sujitha Deva Vishnu Women Entrepreneur of the Year

Bachpann Rhymes ( Mrs. Akula Sapna ) Best Pre School of the Year Award

Ms. Baljeet Oberoi Best Principal of the Year

Dr. Arvind Kumar Pushkar Excellence in Clinical Leadership

Dr. Sangramsinh Mali The Grand Revolution World Global Humanity, Peace & Environment Center Award

Sanford World School, National Park Colony Chhabra Baran Rajasthan ( Director - Mr. Mahendra Kumar Meena ) Best School Excellent Award 2024

The Adhyayan Pre School RAS, (Dist. - Beawar) Raj. ( Mr. Manish Kumar Sankhla ) Best Pre School of the Year

ATHEENAPANDIAN PRIVATE LIMITED India's No.1 Biomedical Industry for Training & Placements

Prof. (Dr.) Lalit Kumar Gupta (Director & Principal at Shyamlal Saraswati Mahavidylaya (PG)) Award for Contribution to Education Community

Aripirala Yogananda Sastry Best Astrological Researcher Award

Claremont International School, Ashta ( Mr. Rajesh Chougule ) Best School of the Year Award

Nahla Centre for Child Development ( Wayanad, Kerala ) Award for Contribution in Healthcare

ITS College of Professional Studies Greater Noida Most Preferred UG Institute for BBA and BCA in Delhi NCR

Mrs. Nidhi Seth Bhalla Best Language Teacher of the Year

Mrs. Micaela Da Rocha Afonso Ventura Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

Dr. Rajkumar Topandasani Best Professor of the Year

RNB Global University, Bikaner University of the Year

Dr. Marin Jose Best Teacher of the Year

Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan, Braintechlearningcentre Best Service Provider in Education

Mrs. Dini Chandran C S National Youth Icon Award in Biotechnology 2024

Dr. Aruna Ravindra Waghole Best Professor of the Year

Dr. Nagaraj Basappa. Marennavar, Govt Pre University College Vadagavi, Belagavi Excellence in Academics

DOON KIDS PRE PRIMARY SCHOOL BATHINDI JAMMU (Mr. NURE MOHAMAD) BEST PRE PRIMARY SCHOOL IN JAMMU

Mrs. Toshali Gir Customer Service Excellence Award

Dr. Sandip Gun Special Principal Recognition Award

CMPS Hari Nagar Best Pre School of the Year

Navroj Barkat Gangani Best Teacher of the Year

Indian Glory Awards 2024 Winner List :-

Dr. Sujit Paul ( Zota Healthcare - Davaindia ) Best Pharma Retailer

Adv. Dr. Sudhindra Bhat Best Advocate of the Year 2024

Adv. Dr. Sudhindra Bhat ( SS LAW ) Pro Bono Publico Award

Pradeep Kumar, Director- JD STUDY ABROAD KANPUR .UP BEST CAREER COUNSELLOR

Mr. Varishab Kalra Best Nutritionist of the Year

Garuda Mart India Pvt. Ltd. ( Mr. Venkataramana Revuru ) Manufacturing in Consumer Products Award

Mr. Anurag Pandey ( Purvanchal Educational Trust ) Youth leadership Award

Fortune4 Technologies Technology Solutions Provider of the Year

Mr. Quadri Mohammad Minhajuddin Lifetime Achievement Award

Mr. Vivek Kumar Jha Venture Capital Lawyer of the Year

Dr. Nikhil Gambhir Best International Motivational Speaker & Business Coach of the Year

Aripirala Yogananda Sastry Youngest Doctorate Achiever in Astrology and Vaasthu

Dr. Ramesh Chandra Best Medical Humanitarian Efforts

Mr. Sagar Azad Best Publisher of the Year Award

Dr. Prakash Madhavdasji Heda Outstanding Patient Care Award

Mr. Vinayak Mehta Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year

Mr. Alok Kumar Award for Contribution to the Sports Sector

Dr. Pt. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava Most Trusted International Nadi Astrologer Across the Globe

Morning Star School ( Late Babul Banik ) Best Pre School of the Year Award

Mr. SUNIL KISANRAO KADLAG ( Kadlag Investment ) National Quality Award

Mr. Sudip Bajarang Wakale National Quality Award

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Best School of the Year Award

Mrs. Srividhya Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Dr. Narahari Vishnu Kadekar Customer Service Excellence Award

Ms. Laxmiswarupa Dhal Tech Leadership Award

Mr. Ramesh Thakre Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Sutapa Ray Award for Contribution to the Education Community

Ms. Suneeta Mukherjee Distinguished Service Award

VCARE InfoTech Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd ( NewGen IT ) Fastest Growing ( IT services ) Company in India 2022-24

Mr. Jagdish Bhatt Innovative Businessman of the Year 2023-24

International Delhi Public School - Cherukupalli ( Dr. Pynam Sai Ganesh Reddy ) Outstanding Achievements in Sports

Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao Best Educationist of the Year as Ambassador of World Human Rights Protection Commission and Facebook Super Editor

Dr. Challa Kiranmai Lolaji ( Healthify Rural India ) Healthcare Startup of the Year

Dr. L R U Umamaheswari Award for Contribution to Student Development

Pinnacle Engineering Classes ( Ruchi Nachlani ) Coaching Institute of the Year

Mr. Zillar Rahaman Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Arvind Tiwari Community Empowerment Award

Mr. Rohan Singh Tomar ( QRT Auto Private Limited ) Customer Satisfaction excellence Award

Dr. Raviprakash Surendra Nath Singh Best Mathematics Professor of the Year

Mr. Neeraj Goel National Digital Media & Research Award

Mr. Gaurav Mishra ( Prospect Precise ITES LLP ) Customer Service Excellence Award

Mr. Rishi Rasane ( Prospect Precise ITES LLP ) Best B2B Marketing Agency of the Year

Mr. Vinod Tukaram Bhangale Best Liabrarian of the Year

Mahadasyam Tiruvengala Jyothi Contribution to Women Empowerment through Education

Mrs. Sathiyabama Best Spiritual Educator

Dr. Kamna Sarkar Award for Best Contribution in the Society through Legal Awareness

CliMed Research Solutions, India ( Dr. Ajit Singh ) Best Edtech of the Year

Dr. Pradnya Gaikwad Healthcare Leadership Award

Lion. MJF. Dr. Anish Kumar. A Humanitarian Service Changemaker of the Year 2024

Mr. Vikar Mustafa Shonthu Lifetime Achievement Award

Priyanka Kathait Contribution to Women Empowerment through Education

Mr. Simranpreet Singh Journalist of the Year ( Documentary & Research Excellence )

Kradle to Krayonns Preschool ( Leena Jain ) Best Pre-School of the Year

SUNIL NISHIKANT GODBOLE The Andy Hyman Award for Social Services

Mr. Abhijeet Vanraj Vanzara Dynamic Advocate of the Year

Alok Kumar Founder, Thore Network ( Thorecoin ) Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence

Jobstars HR Solutions Private Limited Best Global HR Company

Mr. Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar ( Vivekananda World School ) Best School Promoting Extra Curricular Activity Award

Dr. Ruby Taneja Educational Reformer of the Year

Nurmiya Kadumiya Pathan Award for Contribution to Student Development

Dr. NAFEESATHUL MIZRIYA. K A Personal Development and Motivation Award

Mr. CA Ramesh Manilal Nagar Award for Contributing in Student Counseling

Mr. Abdul Rashid Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

Shri Ganesh Sr. Sec. School, Sidhi Best Residential School of the Year

Tripat Girdhar ( Arete Design Studio ) Innovative Architecture Designer

Mr. Duryodhan Behra ( Sr. Officer Mining ) Lifetime Achievement Award

Mr. T Ashuhrii Romeo Award for Innovative Startup Leaders of the Year & Innovative Startup of Agriculture Sector in Policy Making

RTC ADTECH PVT. LTD. ( Mr. Ankit goyal ) Best Digital Marketing Startup of the Year

Dr. Namita Narendra Puri Best Clinical Excellence Award

RTC ADTECH PVT. LTD. ( Mrs Anjla Devi ) Best Startup Digital Marketing Agency

RTC ADTECH PVT. LTD. ( Mr. Himanshu Raj ) Best Startup Digital Advertising Campaign

Jayavantrao Nivritti Jadhav Best Fort/Fort Trekker of the Year

Dr. ALKESH SHANTILAL NAINAV ( Ushakal Polyclinic ) Clinical Excellence Award

Ms. Susmita Mondal “+Ve Fashion Trendsetter of the Year 2024”

Diametric Design Studio Best Emerging Architectural Practice with Innovative Concept Design

Prof. (Dr.) Dinesh Babu Gautam Innovative Principal of the Year

StoreBeyond Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd Best Service Provider in Branding & Marketing of the Year

Mr. PRANAB JYOTI SAIKIA, CEO-MOUPIA HANDICRAFT PRODUCER COMPANY LTD. Best CEO of the Year

Mr. Deepak Sharma, TRUSTEE UDAYAN CARE -NGO Best Social Worker of the Year

Dr. Arvind Kumar Pushkar Award for Contribution in Healthcare Sector

Global Institute of Technology & Management, Gurugram Best Engineering College in Haryana

Abhay Pratap Singh Bhadauria Young Director of the Year

Sikkim Global Technical University Best Emerging University in Category of Multidisciplinary Private Universities in North - East INDIA

Mr. SANDEEP JOSHI, Founder and DIRECTOR of Interia Studio Best Conception Interior Designs

Mr. Manjeet Singh Best Rotarary ( Social Work ) of the Year

Dr. Uday Shankar Most Advance Dental Service Provider ( Rural,Urban Area )

Astro Pankaj Sharma Lifetime Achievement In Astrology

DR. RAHUL SHUKLA Best Assistant Professor in Academic Advising

Prime Dental Clinic powered by ITS Group Greater Noida Excellence in Dental Implantology

ClinMasters powered by a unit of ITS Group Greater Noida Clinical Excellence in Continuing Education in Dentistry

Mr. Prabhakar Baranwal Leadership and Innovation Award

Birla school, Pilani Best Managed School

Dr. C. A Deva Vishnu Women Entrepreneur of the Year

Saima Saleem ( CEO of Rediscover ) Inspirational Counsellor of the Year

Spring Buds Educational Institute , OMPORA District Budgam J K Best School Award

Mekanix Transmissions India LLP Product Quality and Reliability Award

Dr. Sandip Gun Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

Mr. Chandu Kumar Agarwal Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Padmasini Srinivasan Award for Excellence in Research

Dr. Jyothi M N ( East West College of Management ) Best Service Provider in Education

Ishav Mehta Lamba Best Health and Wellness Blog

Mr. Ashish Kumar ( Being Social- Ek Nayi Shuruaat ) Humanitarian Award

Mrs. Darshana Harshad Gelada ( Centre for STEM and Space Science ) Best Edtech of the Year

Dr. Dhruv M Bhaliya ( Maruti Hospital & Ayucare Center ) Medical Excellence Award

Dr. M S Medhini Best HR and Admin of the Year

V. Lalrinmawia Dynamic Headmaster of the Year

DOON KIDS PRE PRIMARY SCHOOL Best Service Provider in Education

Dr. K Vijay Venkatesh Award for Best Professors and HOD

Dr. V Vidyashree Nandini Award for Best Professors and HOD

Mrs. Megha Vaid ( Concord Biotech Limited ) Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR ) Award

Trisha Kapoor Women Entrepreneur of the Year

Dr. Sonia Pandey ( Prof. ) Dean -Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Rama University, U.P Most Emerging Higher Education Institute of the Year

RNB Global University, Bikaner Best University of the Year

Mr. N K Rajkumar Outstanding Achievement Award

Mrs. Madhusmita Mohanty Best Author of the Year

Celebrity Dentistry Best Dental and Oral Health Services

Dr. Jai Prakash Sharma Social Justice Warrior Award

Prof. Manobjyoti Bordoloi Lifetime Achievement Award

Ms. Shehnaz Yakubbhai Kothariya Best Teacher of the Year

Dr. Vithoba Tukaram Tale ( JSPMS Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering ) Award for Contribution to the Education Community

Jalpan Pankaj Lala Business Intelligence Award

Mrs. Dini Chandran C S Award for Excellence in Contribution to Education Community

Balmukund Diamond Steel The Next Gen TMT Steel Award

Mr. Abhishek Kumar Creative User Experience Evolution Award

Amee Foundation ( Anand P. Soni ) Educational Excellence Award

Dr. O. S. Ramanujam Best international Technical Trainer of the Year 2024

Mr. Nagaraj Sulegaon Service to Humanity Award

RATAN GROUP Best Warehousing Project

Mr. Abhinandan Tripathy Emerging Artist of the Year

Dr. D. V. Raja Sekhara Murthy Award for Contribution to Student Development

Unicorn Logistics ( Mr. Hameem Ahammed MJ ) Logistics And Freight Forwarding Partner

Mr. Anuj Shrivastava Best Audio Series Creator

Ms. Debjani Ghosh Community Service and Philanthropy Award

Mrs. Rinku Jain ( Aspirations Institute ) Award for Contribution to Student Development

Speed Infra Developers LLP Best Residential Project

Dr. Palakeeti Madhusudhan ( Business Administration & business Ambassador ) Business Intelligence Award

Mr. Karra Pruthvi Research Award in Creative Work and Media Production

Dr. Sonal DM Pulmonary Medicine Practising in IVY hospital Mohali Medical Excellence in Specialised Field

Dr. Venugopal Reddy Iragamreddy Best Doctor of the Year

Dr. Charanjeet Verma Award for Contribution to Students Development in Hindi Typing (Unicode font) & Hindi Stenography

Mr. Sudarshan Sabat Best Mind Trainer in the World

Dr. Lily Aye Terangpi Award for Contribution to Students Development

Defence Career Academy, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra Best Residential Sainiki School

GIMT GROUP OF EDUCATION Lifetime Achievement Award

Atul Goyal Entrepreneur of the Year 2023-2024

Dr. Anil Trimbakrao Gaikwad Innovative Professor of the Year

Rohit More Youngest Industrialist Of the Year

Veerbhadrappa Vastrala (Spring Fields High School) Best School Implying ARTS in Education Award

Dr. Uppuluri Varuna Naga Venkata Arjuna Young Scientist of the Year

Er. Umakanta Pani Public Sector Leadership in Road Safety

CA. Ajitkumar Chandulal Shah Award for Contribution to Students Development

Dr. Sandeep Kataria Social Justice Warrior Award

Dr. Yesha Jani Best Researcher in the field of Oral Medicine and Radiology

Krupa Jani Best Researcher in the field of Virology

Ms. Pratima Vishwakarma Innovative Teacher of the Year

Prof. (Dr.) Pijush Dutta Best Innovation Award Exceptional for Education Strategy

Mr. Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw Entrepreneur and Social Service

Dr. Ruchika Arora Best Coffee Cup Reader

Adv. Deepak Dravid Best Matrimonial Advocate of the Year

Yashwant Dattatray Ghaisas Best Researcher of the Year

Mr. Taher Kapadia Best Business Agility Award

Rakesh Varma Lifetime Achievement Award

Sangita Varma Outstanding Language Teacher

Dr. R Chethan, Pranam Dental and Medical Speciality Clinic, Bengaluru, Karnataka Best Dental and Oral Health Services

UAL - Bengal, Prop : UAL Industry Limited Outstanding Industry Award

Darshan Jain, Owner of Veer Plast Dynamic Manufacturing Company of the Year

GRAND SPEED NETWORK PVT LTD ( MR. DARSHAN PANJWANI ) Best Business to Business Courier Solution Awards

D Y Patil, Dnyanpushpa Vidya Niketan, Navi Mumbai Best School for Academic Excellence

Mr. Riyaz Ahmad Malik Outstanding Leadership in Philanthropy

HULM Training and Development Pvt. Ltd. Best Mental Health and Relationships Counselling Center in Bangalore

Mr. Pulkit Kumar Innovation in Education Awards

MR. MD. ABUBAKAR ABDI (DIRECTOR - DON BOSCO SCHOOL, DARBHANGA) BEST YOUNG DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jyotisacharya Dr. Suvendu Kumar Das, Bhubaneswar, Odisha Excellence in Astrological Predictions

Joys Institute of Management Studies Pvt. Ltd ( Mr. Sojo T J ) Institute with Best Placement

Dr. SARNATH BHIVAJI SAUNDADKAR Best Director of the Year

Pramila Kanna Best Principal Award for the Year 2023- 2024

Sunrise Interiors, Bangalore Best Interior Designer of the Year

The event was graced by Hon'ble Justice ANANGA KUMAR PATNAIK ( Former Judge Supreme Court of India ), Hon'ble Justice Dr. K. G. BALAKRISHNAN ( Former Chief Justice Supreme Court of India ), Mr. MADAN LAL - Veteran Cricketer ( Played in the 1983 Cricket World Cup Winning India Squad ), Guests of Honor for the event were, Mr. Hemant Sud ( Creative Director : Abraxas Lifestyle LLP Chairman : Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID-DRC) ), Ms. Anu Chadha ( Signatory of UN Women's Regional Office & NITI Aayog, India International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge (IWEC) USA, Awardee Certified Coach by TPC Leadership UK ), Mrs. Manashi Roy, ( First Lady & Former Deputy Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry ), Mrs. Sushila Sukumaran ( President - Quota International, New Delhi ), Prof. SUBAH RAJAN Senior Fellow ( The IMAGINDIA, New Delhi ), Shri. GEORJEE KOCHUPURAKAL ( Founder Chairman & Council Director - GCCR ),Dr. SANGRAMSINH MALI ( World Peace Ambassador Official India , French & USA) , Dr. SUJIT PAUL ( Group CEO - Zota Healthcare (Davaindia) ), Maj Gen Sanjay Soi ( Retd. ) ( President Advisory Board Exstemplar, Advisor - Forum for Global Studies, Advisor International Institute of Influencers ), Mr. NEERAJ GOEL ( Founder Director, R Digital Media & Research ) The speakers discussed their views about "Leadership Mastery: Building a Foundation for Effective Leadership."

Kiteskraft Productions LLP felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees all over India for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the business/ healthcare/ education sectors. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of business and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced individuals learning outcomes. The conference focused on the importance of AI in business/ healthcare/education on global leadership, e-commerce and retail trade policy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces all the award winners of the Indian Glory Awards & Fames 60 Under 60 Awards 2024

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Indian Glory Awards & Fames 60 Under 60 Awards 2024

https: https://indiangloryawards.com

https://magazine.kiteskraft.in/

