Indian Institute Of Fashion Technology’s Bangalore, Fashionite 2023 Concluded

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 6: Indian Institute of Fashion Technology, conducted its 20th Fashionite 2023, a unique Annual Fashion Show in which their talented 78 designers unleashed around 131 creative ensembles which were displayed by 20 sizzling models on a specially designed ramp at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bangalore, in front of a jam packed audience on the evening of 4th October, 2023. The show started with the lighting of lamp.

Chief Guests for the day were dignitaries from National level Universities, Fashion trainers and Fashion leaders, Fashion Employers, Rotary clubs such as Prof.Smt. B.K.Thulasimala –Vice Chancellor, Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University, Vijayapura, Sri C.N.Sridhara –Commissioner for Textiles Development & Director Handlooms & Textiles, Govt.of Karnataka, Sri.Lingaraju –Joint Director for Textile Policy & Cauveri Handlooms, Govt.of Karnataka, Sri Prabhath Singh -Executive Director, Gokaldas Exports and Dr.Arun Kumar H.R -MD,Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation, Govt.of Karnataka.

Mrs. Manjula Harish, Principal of IIFT welcomed the chief guests, esteemed members, respectful parents, energetic and enthusiastic academic trainers, students and the world of print media and electronic media.

The audience encouraged each designer with roaring applause & excitement as the models walked down the ramp showcasing the designs, followed by all the designers making an entry along the models on the ramp. There was a look of pride, confidence & anxiousness in the face of the designers when there were showing their designs in front of the 1000 plus crowd consisting of their friends, relatives & family as well as fashion industry delegates.

The jury shortlisted 15 finalists out of 78 participants which were based on jury criteria such as justice to the theme, swatch selections, color aesthetics, innovation in silhouettes , presentation of collections with accessories, detailing in ornamentation, styling and originality.

The themes of the show included Futuristic Fashion, Handloom, Mythical, Zero Waste, Paddy fields, Tribal art as well as many other interesting themes. The colours used indicated various messages to the audience. The fabrics used were mixed of wearable and non wearable and ranged from Pure silk weaving with indian traditional motifs, Jute rice bags, Organza, Satin cotton, Glaze cotton, Linen, Velvet, Chiffon, Georgette, Brocades, Netted fabrics & many more fabrics that are in trend, some of the garment designs were highly accessorized with headgears, Handmade jewelleries, bags & some of the designs had highly intricate embellishment and surface ornamentation such as Zardozi work, Macrame, Aari work, traditional Indian embroideries, hand painting & printing were incorporated to present trends combining the materials from different state.

Each design had a story to tell. A story which stole the heart and soul of all the audience. It was visual communication which personified the audience.

The audience sat spell bound by the magic of the stories one after the other as all 78 designers showcased their innovative fashion extravagance of collections.

At the end of the show all the designers were presented with Prestigious IIFT mementos and certificates in recognition of their hard work and immense

Awards were given for categories such as,IIFT Best Designer of the Year 2023 , Best Designer Award in B.Sc Fashion & Apparel Design, ‘BEST DESIGNER-NON TEXTILE’, Best Designer Award in Fashion Designing and Boutique Management, Best Collection and Best Theme.

The audience were mesmerized and delighted by the display of creativity that were displayed by their wards and loved ones. The show promised a royal, joyful, soothing treat for sore eyes with designers, models and International and National Celebrities from different parts of the fashion world who witnessed this fashion extravaganza of Indian Institute of Fashion Technology 20thAnnual Fashion show FASHIONITE 2023.

The show ended with a Vote of Thanks by HoD & HR Head of IIFT Ms.Seema Savio. To know more about the same checkout www.iiftbangalore.com

