Indian Rockstar Diljit Dosanjh returns to the UK

After his sold out, record breaking 2018 ‘Con.Fi.Den.Tial’ tour, Indian rockstar ‘Diljit Dosanjh’ will be returning to the UK this August for his ‘Born to Shine World Tour’. Dosanjh will be headlining The O2 Arena London, Utilita Arena Birmingham, First Direct Arena Leeds and the OVO Arena Glasgow on the 12th, 20th, 26th and 28th of August respectively.

In association with Empreo Events, Dosanjh will reveal his largest production yet on his 2022 tour. The shows will include a dazzling array of alluring visuals and never-before-seen production elements. After successfully completing the Indian leg of his ‘Born to Shine World Tour’, Diljit Dosanjh, then moved on to the next chapter of his tour – North America, where multiple records were broken. Dosanjh has now become the first ever Indian to perform at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena!

Furthermore, the 2018 ‘Con.Fi.Den.Tial’ tour broke records as the highest attended south Asian concert till date, at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham (formerly The Arena Birmingham). Dosanjh’s return to the UK for the ‘Born to Shine World Tour’ is undoubtedly going to break further records and provide an unforgettable and enjoyable experience for the whole family!

UK creative work visa specialists, ENT imm, have assisted Diljit Dosanjh and his essential entourage with the issuance of UK creative temporary work visas. With over 14 years’ experience primarily serving clients within the Film, TV, Music and Entertainment industries, ENT imm’s founder, Gurpreet Singh mentioned: “One of the biggest household names in the South-Asian music and entertainment industry will be returning to the UK this year to headline at the largest and most illustrious venues in the UK. This tour will definitely be one to watch out for!”

Summary

