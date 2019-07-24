Indian rummy—The right way to play!

Online Rummy is not a new entrant in the real money online gaming domain. In fact, much before the inception of Fantasy Sports and Online Poker in India, the foundations for real money gaming were established in the form of Online Rummy.

The dawn of this industry began in the early 2010 with efforts from emerging gaming brands. KhelPlay Rummy entered the market in the year 2012 with its own web-based rummy game. They also made a breakthrough in the year 2014-15 with the introduction of iOS & Android Rummy app for users to play rummy seamlessly though all platforms. Since then, there was no looking back.

It has been 7 years since KhelPlay Rummy began and it has branched from a single variant online rummy game to a multi-variant, multi device platform for online rummy, making a fair share of name for itself. In this highly competitive market KPR is the only platform that even today is sailing ahead with a ‘player first’ mindset.

In its past years of operation, there have been several rummy variants that were developed by the organisation for the online gaming community. The platform began with a single rummy variant i.e. Indian rummy also known as 13 cards rummy and now KhelPlay Rummy is impressing players with 4 types - 10 cards rummy, 13 cards rummy, 21 cards rummy and 27 cards rummy game. KPR also features 3 major variants of rummy, namely Point rummy, Pool rummy and Deal rummy. This allows a player to craft their own rummy experience. Want a short and quick game? Done! Want to pass a lot a time and play a long format game? Done! Just like that!

Engagement and entertainment are two of the most important attributes of an online rummy game. KPR has been ensuring both with tailored offers and tournaments. It has a large line- up of tournaments that provide players with opportunities to win and connect with other players. The offers run by the platform are crafted in a manner that best suit a player’s requirements.

KPR has something to offer for every occasion, and this time for their 7th Anniversary there are special rummy offers, tournaments and leaderboards being held just for this occasion, with prizes totaling to over INR 70 lakh for the month of July.

KhelPlay Rummy is going all out this time with a special 7th anniversary tournament where they are giving away INR 10 lakh in the finale and not just that, there are cash prizes in the qualifying rounds too. The special 7th Anniversary leader board offers top 50 players cash prize from a sum of INR 5 lakh.

Besides the grand scale 7th Anniversary tournaments, the regulars at KhelPlay Rummy such as Weekend Freeroll, Special Cash Tournament, Rummy Thalaiva Tournament and so on will also be up and live.

KhelPlay Rummy with all its fun and excitement might just be looking at many more such years of successful game development in the real money gaming sector. Expanding its expertise just like it has been doing for the past 7 years. Whatever the case maybe, one thing is sure, that KhelPlay Rummy is in this for the long haul, changing and adapting with the digital world.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 18:38 IST