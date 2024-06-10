Indian Teachers Shine at the 2024 International Digital Teachers' Olympiad.

Mumbai: 10-June-2024. Ms. Shilpi Agarwal, a teacher at City Montessori School in Lucknow, emerged as the top performer, securing Rank 1 in the recently concluded International Digital Teachers' Olympiad, organized by upEducators, India’s fastest growing Ed Tech company in upskilling of Educators.

The first edition of this international event saw the participation of 3,300 educators from 2,663 schools across 20 countries, demonstrating their advanced digital teaching skills.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The Olympiad was conducted in two levels. In the first level, all participants engaged in a 40-minute assessment quiz on an online platform, where they were evaluated on their understanding of digital pedagogy, adaptive learning techniques, integration of digital tools, digital content creation, trends in education technology, data privacy and online safety, and innovative teaching practices. The top 200 educators from this level were selected for the next round, the Digital Innovation Awards.

In the second round, all selected participants submitted a lesson plan and a five-minute video explaining the lesson plan, which required the integration of digital tools to enhance student learning.

Top submissions from this level were evaluated by a team of esteemed educators, including Mr. Chandan Mishra and Mr. Dhilip, both National Awardee Teachers, along with Mr. Naveen Gupta and Ms. Sangeeta Gulati, National ICT Awardee Teachers.

Top performers received rewards worth Rs. 10 lakhs, which included cash prizes and exam vouchers from Google and Microsoft. Apart from Ms. Agarwal, other winners of the Olympiad include Mr. Vijaya Kumar M, a teacher at GHSS Somandargudi in Kallakurichi, who claimed Rank 2. Rank 3 was shared by Ms. Neethu William from New Indian Model School, Dubai, and Ms. Sonali Kumar from 21K School, Kolkata.

Following the competitive exam, upEducators conducted eight masterclasses for all participants, led by top teachers from India. These sessions covered various advanced digital skills, including AI in education, gamification in education, and tech integration in math, science, and English subjects.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the International Digital Teachers' Olympiad 2024," said Mr. Ankush Bhandari, Founder of upEducators. "Our mission is to empower educators with the latest digital skills, and this Olympiad has highlighted the incredible talent and dedication of educators worldwide."

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.